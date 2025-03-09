Buffalo Bills Could Steal Key Player From Rival Chiefs in Free Agency
According to Matt Verderame of SI, the Buffalo Bills would be a great fit for free agent safety Justin Reid. The former Stanford Cardinal has spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing in three Super Bowls and winning two of them.
Verderame's reasoning: "The Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City."
The Bills ended up losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, 32-29, and Reid would not only help them shore up an area of need, but would also be taking a key member of the Chiefs' defense away from them.
Buffalo has won the AFC East each of the past five seasons, and in four of those years, they have been eliminated by Kansas City at different stages of their playoff runs, including twice in the Conference Championship. This team has the talent, they just need that little push over the top to get past K.C.
There was also this post on social media that made the rounds, where an outlet reported that Reid wouldn't be re-signed by the Chiefs, and that is how the safety found out. How accurate this ends up being remains to be seen.
CBS Sports ranked Reid as the third-best free agent safety on the market, and believes him to be the "safe and sturdy" option. "While he hasn't always been a big-play machine, he does just about everything well, bringing both fundamentals and physicality to the position."
That is exactly the type of player that the Bills could use to add to their team to help potentially topple the Chiefs in 2025. The Bills ranked 11th in points allowed last season, and 17th in yards allowed. Their defense gave up 3,843 yards through the air, which ranked 24th out of 32 teams. Their rush defense was a bit better, giving up 1,963 yards, ranking No. 12.
Reid is versatile, and his addition would help in both areas.
Teams can begin speaking with impending free agents on March 10, and any signings or trades can become official beginning on March 12.
While Reid would be a terrific fit for the Buffalo Bills, CBS Sports also lists the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings as some of the best fits for his services. They also project him to secure between $12-15 million per season.