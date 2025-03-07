NFL Free Agency 2025: One Good Fit for Every Team
Let’s live in a world where NFL free agency precluded a team from signing their own players, allowing everyone to hit the market with the mandate of signing elsewhere.
In this world, the Philadelphia Eagles would have to replenish their front seven without the services of edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams. It would also mean a shake-up for the AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs, while some of the bottom-feeding teams would be guaranteed a shot at top-tier talent.
In that vein, here’s a look at our top 50 free agents list, complete with projected contracts heading into next week.
Now, keeping in mind that teams can’t re-sign their own free agents, here’s a look at one player each club should give consideration to once the tampering period begins March 10.
Arizona Cardinals: Ryan Kelly, C
Kelly is coming off a year in which he played only 10 games, and he’s going to be 32 years old when the 2025 season starts. Still, Arizona’s offensive line is in flux and Kelly has been a stalwart, starting 121 games over his nine-year career with the Colts, and has been selected four times to the Pro Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons: Chase Young, edge
The Falcons have struggled for years to get edge pressure. Last summer, they traded for Matthew Judon only to watch him flop. This winter, perhaps a move for a younger, better player makes sense in Young, who they could steal from the rival Saints. In 2024, Young notched 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.
Baltimore Ravens: Cam Robinson, OT
If the Ravens lose Ronnie Stanley in free agency, they could pivot to a less expensive replacement. Baltimore has options including going younger at the position, but Robinson is more durable and younger than Stanley, albeit less talented as well. But with a limited draft class at the position, Robinson might be a nice bridge for a few seasons.
Buffalo Bills: Justin Reid, S
The Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City.
Carolina Panthers: Josh Sweat, edge
Carolina needs to add talent to its defense at every level, and getting Sweat would be a coup. Sweat was a monster in Super Bowl LIX, with some believing he should’ve earned MVP honors with 2.5 sacks. In the regular season, Sweat totaled eight sacks as part of Philadelphia’s excellent front.
Cincinnati Bengals: Talanoa Hufanga, S
The Bengals aren’t going to spend big guaranteed money outside of retaining players such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term deals. In that vein, Hufanga could be a nice signing coming off a pair of injury-marred seasons which limited him to 17 games. He could be looking to rebuild his value after earning All-Pro honors in 2022.
Chicago Bears: Milton Williams, DT
The Bears have wasted no time improving their roster this offseason, making trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Still flush with cap space, general manager Ryan Poles could aim to fortify the defensive line by adding Williams next to third-year man Gervon Dexter Sr. The combination would be one of the league’s best interior tandems.
Cleveland Browns: Ronnie Stanley, OT
The Browns were a sieve up front last season, allowing a league-worst 66 sacks. The biggest issue was at left tackle, one that Stanley would certainly fix provided he stays healthy. At 31 years old, health has long been a concern for Stanley, who missed 36 games across four seasons before playing all 17 contests in 2025. Still, when healthy, he’s dominant.
Dallas Cowboys: J.K. Dobbins, RB
The Cowboys struggled to run the ball in 2024 without Tony Pollard, who left in free agency for the Tennessee Titans. If Dallas could land Dobbins, that would be a big upgrade to an offense which ranked 28th with 4.0 yards per carry. In his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games.
Denver Broncos: Chris Godwin, WR
If Godwin gets out of Tampa Bay, the Broncos should pounce. Denver needs more playmakers for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, and Godwin certainly qualifies. Despite a dislocated ankle which cost him the final 10 games of the season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Paired with Courtland Sutton, Denver would be a tough cover.
Detroit Lions: Haason Reddick, edge
If the Lions want to beef up their pass rush, Reddick would be a low-risk way to do it. Detroit has both Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill coming off season-ending injuries, and signing Reddick would give them some insurance. After posting 50.5 sacks between 2020 to ’23, he had only one with the New York Jets in 10 games last year. Still, at 30 years old, there’s reason to believe he bounces back.
Green Bay Packers: Azeez Ojulari, edge
Ojulari isn’t the most well-known name having played for the New York Giants, but he’d be a nice piece for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to deploy opposite of Rashan Gary. Ojulari had six sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season, and totaled 22 sacks over his four-year rookie deal. On a team that plays with a lead more often than the Giants, those numbers could increase.
Houston Texans: Will Fries, G
It’s arguable no team needs to upgrade its offensive line entering free agency more than the Texans. Houston’s front was a disaster in 2024, permitting 54 sacks, better only than the Bears and Browns. While Fries was limited to five games last season with a leg injury, he would represent a huge interior upgrade for Houston as it tries to get past the AFC divisional round for the first time in franchise history.
Indianapolis Colts: Justin Fields, QB
Fields hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft stock, but he’s a talented youngster with dual-threat abilities. In other words, the perfect fit for coach Shane Steichen. If the Colts are serious about opening up a full-blown quarterback competition this summer with Anthony Richardson, adding Fields would be a good way to do that without breaking the bank.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Byron Murphy Jr., CB
Murphy is going to be one of the more coveted players on the market. He’s only 27 years old, plays a premium position and is coming off a Pro Bowl season. Furthermore, the Jaguars have been a mess against the pass, ranking dead last in 2024. Murphy, combined with star corner Tyson Campbell, would give Jacksonville a nice duo to build off.
Kansas City Chiefs: Charvarius Ward, CB
The Chiefs need to shore up their defense with the potential losses of Nick Bolton, Charles Omenihu, Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid. While a few of those positions can be backfilled by youth, don’t overlook cornerback. The Chiefs would certainly love to move Trent McDuffie back into the slot full-time, and bringing Ward back for a reunion to play opposite Jaylen Watson would achieve that goal.
Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Darnold, QB
The Raiders desperately need a quarterback, and Darnold is the best of the available bunch. After throwing for 4,315 yards and 35 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings last season, Darnold is in position to command a multi-year deal worth upwards of $30 million annually. With Tom Brady as part owner and Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll at the helm, the Raiders are an intriguing opportunity.
Los Angeles Chargers: Davante Adams, WR
Last season, the Chargers made the playoffs with rookie second-round pick Ladd McConkey and little else in the way of weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. Adams reportedly wants to be on the West Coast and would be a huge addition after notching another 1,000-yard season while splitting time between the Raiders and New York Jets.
Los Angeles Rams: Darius Slayton, WR
With the Rams looking to move on from Cooper Kupp due to injury and age concerns, Slayton could be a nice fit alongside Puka Nacua. Despite having lousy quarterback play with the New York Giants throughout his career, Slayton thrice eclipsed the 700-yard mark, including a personal-best 770 yards in 2023.
Miami Dolphins: Tershawn Wharton, DT
Miami could use another pass rusher. Over the past two seasons, the Dolphins lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to free agency and Jaelan Phillips to a pair of lower-body, season-ending injuries. Wharton had 6.5 sacks for the Chiefs in 2024 and would be a relatively cheap option compared to other meaningful sack artists.
Minnesota Vikings: Asante Samuel Jr., CB
If the Vikings lose Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency, bringing in another quality slot corner in Samuel would be a smart move. Samuel was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2024 and played only four games, but was durable before that, missing zero games across his previous two years. Only 25 years old, he has the talent to play the bulk of snaps for coordinator Brian Flores while being put on an island.
New England Patriots: Mekhi Becton, OG
Becton reset his value with an excellent season in 2024 with the Eagles, showing his best position is inside instead of at left tackle. With the Patriots, Becton could stay on the interior and be part of a full-scale rebuild for New England, which is the only team in the league with more than $100 million in cap space. The big issue with Becton has been durability, as he missed all but one game between 2021 and ’22.
New Orleans Saints: Stefon Diggs, WR
The Saints are strapped for cap space, but Diggs could come cheap after blowing out his knee with the Texans last season. New Orleans could offer Diggs a one-year deal with incentives, giving the 31-year-old a chance to establish himself once more as a top receiver worthy of one more big contract. He’s an especially good fit if the Saints move on from the oft-injured Chris Olave.
New York Giants: Jevon Holland, S
Last offseason, the Giants lost Xavier McKinney to a big-money deal with the Packers. After muddling along with mediocre safety play in 2024, landing Holland would be a huge get for New York. While Holland has never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he’s one of the better, more well-rounded safeties in the league. The question on Holland is whether he commands a top-dollar deal, or if the market brings his price down under a market-setting cost.
New York Jets: Carlton Davis III, CB
If the Jets lose D.J. Reed in free agency, they could be on the prowl for a corner. Should that be the case, Davis has experience playing under new coach Aaron Glenn, who was his defensive coordinator with the Lions in 2024. Davis played well in Motown before breaking his jaw, nabbing two interceptions and defending 11 passes while leading a young secondary.
Philadelphia Eagles: Khalil Mack, edge
General manager Howie Roseman loves building along the lines, and should Sweat leave in free agency, Mack makes sense as a one-year rental while younger players develop around him. The 34-year-old was productive for the Chargers last year, notching six sacks and 15 quarterback hits. In Philadelphia, he’d be a rotational piece alongside Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR
The Steelers need another playmaker on the outside opposite George Pickens, and Brown makes sense as a buy-low option. Brown is likely looking at his second consecutive one-year deal after playing just two regular-season games for the Chiefs last season after a shoulder injury. At 27 years old and with multiple productive years in his past, he’ll command a decent chunk on a short-term pact.
San Francisco 49ers: D.J. Reed, CB
Reed going to the Niners would make sense on a ton of levels. For starters, he once played for San Francisco under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. Additionally, he flourished with former Jets coach Robert Saleh, who is now back as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator … which he was when Reed was on the West Coast. If Charvarius Ward leaves the 49ers, Reed would be an ideal replacement.
Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Zeitler, OG
The Seahawks have to get better on the interior. Despite Zeitler being one of the league’s older players at 35 years old, he’s still an excellent guard who because of age and position, isn’t going to break the bank. He’s also incredibly durable, never playing in less than 12 games in any of his 13 seasons. Seattle could do much worse than giving Zeitler a one-year deal to protect Geno Smith.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darius Slay, CB
After trading away Carlton Davis III before the 2024 season, Tampa Bay’s secondary struggled at times beyond All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Bringing Slay into the fold on a short-term deal to play opposite Jamel Dean would be a smart play for general manager Jason Licht, allowing long-term flexibility while giving the Buccaneers a short-term upgrade.
Tennessee Titans: Aaron Rodgers, QB
This is using a bit of creative liberty since Rodgers isn’t yet a free agent. But with his release certainly on the way, Rodgers will be looking for a new home. The Titans could use the No. 1 pick on Cam Ward, but if they go another route, Rodgers makes sense as a Hall of Fame bridge to the future. The 41-year-old also has a house in Tennessee, making the fit seamless.
Washington Commanders: Justin Simmons, S
Simmons is in the twilight of his career, but that also helps Washington to keep costs down while allowing it to spend elsewhere. The secondary is a bit concerning on the back end and while Simmons is 31 years old, the Virginia native still played 16 games last season for the Falcons, with two interceptions and 62 tackles. Coach Dan Quinn loves veterans, and Simmons would fit right in.