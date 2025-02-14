Dallas Cowboys Should Target This Kansas City Chiefs Free Agent
The NFL offseason is officially here. After an action packed 2024 season that saw the Philadelphia Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy, all 32 teams have now transitioned fully into offseason mode, where preparations for the 2025 season are underway.
Arguably the biggest event this spring will be free agency, where players with expiring contracts can freely sign new deals with new teams or run it back with their original squads.
One of those players that is expected to hit the open market is former Stanford Cardinal standout and two-time Super Bowl champion, Justin Reid. Reid, who spent the last three seasons with Kansas City after signing a three-year deal prio to 2022 and won two straight Super Bowls, could end up being one of the league's hottest names on the market.
During his stint in Kansas City, Reid continued to evolve into one of football's most dynamic safeties, developing a strong reputation of being a good run stopper while also being prolific at making plays and defending the pass.
The Chiefs, who will most likely need to trim the fat in order to avoid salary cap issues, may find it hard to keep Reid, who has most likely earned himself another expensive contract with his play.
The Dallas Cowboys, a team that will look vastly different next season with a new head coach, could be a perfect fit for the soon-to-be 28 year-old Reid. Ranking near the bottom of the league in run defense (No. 29, giving up 137.1 yards per game) and also allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 25, bringing in a guy like Reid who can play the run really well would help mitigate those issues.
In 2023, Reid put together his most productive season, with 95 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
The Chiefs defense under defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, has consistently been at the top of the league, ranked No. 9 this year, and has been a major reason for the Chiefs run of dominance over the past five plus seasons.
But despite all that, the Chiefs only won one Super Bowl before Reid signed, and after he signed, the Chiefs defense was able to take another step forward, winning two and playing in three.
As for Dallas, the organization is slated to have a handful of defensive players, particularly at defensive back, with players such as Jourdan Lewis, C.J. Goodwin, Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell all slated to hit the open market.
More likely than not, the Cowboys will not be able to resign all those guys. But, the Cowboys are projected to have around $17 million in available cap space, allowing them the option to go after a star like Reid if that is the path they decided to go down.
It is still unknown whether or not the Chiefs will look to keep Reid, but assuming he has played his final snap in Kansas City, wearing the star on his helmet could end up being a good next move for his career.