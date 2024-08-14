Former Stanford Cardinal on 2024 NFL rosters
With the first week of the preseason having come and gone, the start of the 2024 NFL season is imminent and while it is still the middle of training camp and rosters are far from set, a whole new crop of players have joined the league ahead of this season looking to make a name for themselves in the league. With a new year upon us and with players in new places, we take a look at former Stanford players who are currently in the NFL.
Paulson Adebo, CB, New Orleans Saints
A member of the Cardinal from 2017-2020, Adebo was selected by the Saints with the 76th overall selection in the third round of the 2021 draft. Since arriving in New Orleans, he has been a starter and is slated to start at corner again this year.
Jake Bailey, P, Miami Dolphins
Played at Stanford from 2015-2018, being the primary starter his final three years. Drafted by New England with the 163rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, spending four years with the Patriots where he saw his best season come in 2020, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. After being released by the team prior to the 2023 season, he signed with the Dolphins where a strong 2023 season earned him a two-year extension, cementing him as Miami’s punter for at least the next two years.
Ethan Bonner, CB, Miami Dolphins
A Stanford player from 2018-2022, Bonner burst onto the scene in 2021, putting together a solid final two seasons before signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 draft. Spent 2023 on the practice squad before signing a reserve/futures contract for 2024.
Thomas Booker IV, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
A second team All-Pac-12 selection in both 2020 and 2021, the former Cardinal star (2018-2021) was drafted by the Houston Texans with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, spending one season in Houston before being released and then proceeded to spend the 2023 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad after signing a contract with the Eagles. Signed a reserve/futures contract and will fight for a roster spot in training camp.
Drew Dalman, C, Atlanta Falcons
During Dalman’s 2017-2020 tenure at Stanford, he developed into a key cog at center, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020 while helping turn the offensive line into one of college football’s best. Drafted by the Falcons with the 114th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, Dalman has become a staple on Atlanta’s offensive line and is entrenched as the starting center going into 2024.
Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders
Arguably one of, if not the best, Cardinal tight end to ever suit up at Stanford, Ertz’s illustrious three-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl winning career continues in 2024, where the 33-year-old Ertz signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in the offseason to provide a veteran weapon to help rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Ertz, who is known for his time with the Eagles where he was a selected to three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-2019 and was a part of the Super Bowl LII championship team, heads to Washington as the presumed starter at tight end, where he will look to prove that he still has it after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions following his trade from the Eagles in the middle of the 2021 season.
Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
At Stanford from 2018-2020, Fehoko is now entering his fourth NFL season and his second with the Chargers, beginning his career in Dallas where the Cowboys drafted him with the 179th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. Spending two years with the Cowboys, he was cut prior to the 2023 season and after signing with the Steelers’ practice squad, the Chargers signed him to their active roster in September of last season where he has remained ever since.
Nate Herbig, OG/C, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Hawaii native made the decision to come to California for college, spending three years at Stanford before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft. Spending three years in Philadelphia rotating between a starter and a depth lineman, he eventually signed with the New York Jets for the 2022 season after being waived by the Eagles. After a good season, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers where he will compete for a starting spot in camp this year.
Elijah Higgins, TE, Arizona Cardinals
After his senior year in 2022 saw him catch 59 passes for 704 yards, Higgins evolved into an intriguing draft prospect, eventually getting his shot when the Dolphins selected him 197th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. Despite not making the team and getting cut during final preseason roster cuts, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and after showing promise last year, enters this year with not only a good shot at making the roster, but a good shot at the No. 2 tight end job behind Trey McBride.
Austin Hooper, TE, New England Patriots
Despite only playing two years at Stanford, redshirting his freshman season in 2013, Hooper quickly made a name for himself, finishing his Cardinal career with 937 receiving yards and eight touchdowns before getting drafted by the Falcons with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2016 draft. A star in Atlanta, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019, Hooper signed a free agent contract with the Browns prior to the start of the 2020 season where he spent two years. After spending one season each in both Tennessee and Las Vegas, Hooper signed a one-year contract with the Patriots this offseason where he will compete for the starting spot.
Trenton Irwin, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
An undrafted free agent signing by the Dolphins after the 2019 draft, Irwin joined the Bengals later that same season after being released by Miami during final preseason roster cuts. Seeing limited action during his first three seasons in Cincinnati, Irwin saw his first major action in 2022, where he caught 15 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. Playing in a career-high 16 games in 2023 and putting up career numbers, Irwin will look to become an even more integral part of the Bengals offense this year.
Joshua Karty, K, Los Angeles Rams
Known for his pinpoint accuracy and ability to make long kicks at Stanford, Karty’s shot at the NFL is much deserved. Selected by the Rams with the 209th pick in the sixth round of this year’s draft, Karty is the favored starter in LA and after a strong debut preseason game, should make his case much more convincingly as he looks to become the long-term solution to the Rams’ kicker woes.
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Washington Commanders
After cementing his draft prospect status with two straight second-team All-Pac-12 selections in 2021 and 2022, Kelly was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 157th overall pick in 2023 and bounced around the league last year, spending time with the Ravens, Seahawks and Packers before Washington signed him in December. He will spend the preseason fighting hard for a spot on the active roster.
Walker Little, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
When you think of natural talents, Little is the type of player that comes to mind. Winning Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2017 and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018, Little was destined for greatness. Since becoming a Jaguar after Jacksonville drafted him 45th overall in the second round of the 2021 draft, he has been a key piece in protecting Trevor Lawrence. Currently listed as the No. 2 left tackle behind Cam Robinson, Little will factor in plenty this year as he prepares to make another leap in his development.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Since joining the 49ers from the Panthers in the middle of the 2022 season, McCaffrey has quickly become the best running back in the entire NFL once again, winning Offensive Player of the Year honors last year after he led the league in rushing yards, also earning his third Pro Bowl selection and his second first-team All-Pro selection. Recently agreeing to a contract extension that keeps him in the Bay Area through the 2027 season, McCaffrey is back and ready to avenge last year’s Super Bowl loss as the best player on arguably the NFL’s best roster.
Tanner McKee, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Taking two years off after high school to serve on a christian mission, McKee soon returned to the gridiron with Stanford where in two seasons as the starter, he threw 28 touchdowns while having 15 of his passes intercepted. Drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, McKee saw minimal field time but is competing at camp this year for a shot to back up Jalen Hurts.
Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans
Spending a majority of his Stanford career backing up K.J. Costello, Mills got handed the keys in the pandemic shortened 2020 season, putting together a solid campaign where he threw seven touchdowns to only three picks in five games. Taken by the Texans with the 67th pick in the third round of the 2021 draft, Mills became the team’s starting quarterback midway through his rookie campaign before earning the job once again in 2022. With the addition of C.J. Stroud prior to the start of last year, Mills has reverted back to being the backup quarterback, but after what he showed as a starter, there is no reason to think why he wouldn’t be QB2 heading into week one.
Bobby Okereke, LB, New York Giants
A Southern California native, Okereke stayed in California for college and dominated at Stanford, starting his final three years from 2016-2018 and finished his tenure with 227 tackles. A third round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 draft, Okereke evolved into a formidable starter for the Colts, eventually leading to him signing a free agent contract with the Giants just before the 2023 season. After starting in all 17 games last year and making 149 total tackles, he figures to be a major leader for the Giants defense this season.
Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Parkinson established himself as a very formidable tight end at Stanford, forgoing his senior season in 2020 after putting together a junior campaign where he caught 48 balls for 589 yards and a score. Selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Parkinson spent the first four seasons of his career as a backup tight end in Seattle before getting released by the team in March. Signing a three-year deal with the Rams in free agency, Parkinson is competing for the starting tight end job in camp.
Andrus Peat, OT/OG, Las Vegas Raiders
When you talk about superstar prospects, Peat was exactly that during his recruitment, coming out of high school as a five-star prospect and committing to Stanford over nearly 40 other offers. Starting almost immediately, Peat dominated during his career, earning the Morris Trophy and being named an All-American after his 2014 junior season. Drafted 13th overall by the Saints in 2015, Peat was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2018-2020 for his role in protecting Drew Brees and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Saints before joining the Raiders prior to the start of this season. Now looking to provide major leadership in Sin City, Peat will look to continue his dominant career in 2024.
Harrison Phillips, DT, Minnesota Vikings
A first-team All-Pac-12 selection after his redshirt junior season in 2017, Phillips skipped his final season of eligibility and was drafted 96th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 draft. Spending his tenure in Buffalo as a reserve defensive tackle, Phillips eventually joined Minnesota in 2022 on a three-year deal and expected to once again serve as Minnesota’s starting nose tackle, Phillips will do all he can to earn another contract for next year.
Justin Reid, S, Kansas City Chiefs
Finishing his career at Stanford with 170 tackles and six interceptions, Reid’s strong performance in college made him a highly touted safety prospect in the 2018 draft, where the Texans used the 68th overall pick in the third round to select him. A starter for most of his four year stay in Houston, Reid’s contract expired after the 2021 campaign and since signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs prior to 2022, has gone on to win two Super Bowls while being a major part of the defense. Now entering his seventh year, Reid’s eyes are set on winning a third straight championship.
Curtis Robinson, LB, San Francisco 49ers
After a five year Stanford tenure, Robinson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2021 draft, and spent some time on the active roster during the season before being cut in November of that year, making way for him to join the 49ers. Spending most of his time on the practice squad, Robinson is competing for an active roster spot this year.
Foster Sarell, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
Going through injuries that hindered his ability to fully make an impact early on, Sarell then burst onto the scene at Stanford in 2019, becoming a major piece to the offensive line, forming a dominant duo with Walker Little. After forgoing his senior season in 2021, Sarell went undrafted in the 2021 draft but was signed by the Baltimore Ravens and spent time on their practice squad before joining the Giants’ practice squad. Eventually landing with the Chargers, Sarell made his NFL debut with them in 2022 and remains in LA to this day where this season, he is ready to compete for a more prominent role.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
Starting his NFL career off as a backup in Dallas to Jason Witten, Schultz made a name for himself in the 2020 season after becoming the Cowboys’ starting tight end, remaining in that role until 2022. His best season came in 2021 when he had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Signing with Houston for the 2023 season, Schultz's strong campaign earned him a three-year extension this offseason, making him the starting tight end for the foreseeable future.
Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Despite dealing with injuries since 2019 and not playing a full season of college football since that year, Wilson’s dominance when he was healthy and the potential that he showed led to him being drafted with the 94th overall pick in the third round of last season’s draft. Catching 38 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie year, Wilson enters year two as a presumed starter for Arizona who will look to see himself breakout even more.
Kendall Williamson, S, Buffalo Bills
At Stanford from 2018-2022 before getting drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 258th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. After not making the team, he was signed to the practice squad where he spent the whole year. He was not signed to a contract for this year, becoming a free agent, and was signed by the Bills.
Solomon Thomas, DT, New York Jets
Recording 25.5 sacks in only two years as a Cardinal, Thomas was a highly touted prospect in the 2017 draft and was the first-ever pick in the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era in San Francisco when the 49ers drafted him third overall. Thomas spent the first four years of his career as a 49er and made an appearance in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season before playing the 2021 season in Las Vegas. Becoming a free agent once again after the ‘21 campaign, Thomas joined the Jets where he still plays, and will look to help the Jets make a playoff run in 2024.
Casey Toohill, DE, Buffalo Bills
A seventh round pick by the Eagles in 2020, Toohill played part of the ‘20 season in Philadelphia before getting cut and joining the Commanders, who he played with until the end of last year. Now signed to a one-year deal in Buffalo, Toohill is finally ready to prove his worth and show that he deserves to be re-signed after the year.
Brycen Tremayne, WR, Washington Commanders
After ending his Stanford tenure with 1,017 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his five seasons as a Cardinal, Tremayne signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington after the 2023 draft and spent the season on the practice squad. Back in camp this year, this is Tremayne’s chance to compete for a spot.