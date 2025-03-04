How Could Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor's Rookie Season in the NFL Look?
Now that the NFL combine is over, prospects are now one step closer to the biggest day of the new career; the NFL draft. While many prospects participate in their respective schools' pro days, the real tests are now over, with many scouts, coaches and general managers adjusting their draft boards accordingly.
For Stanford wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor, his combine performance most likely helped his draft stock and provided more clarity about what he will bring.
But now, the question becomes what people can expect out of the 6-foot-2, 206 pound pass catcher from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Ayomanor could be a good fit for a handful of teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers, and could be the type of player who adds a lot to any offense he ends up being a part of.
But as is the case for almost any rookie, expectations for his production may not be super clear. While he is more than capable of being a No. 1 target for some teams, as was the case during his tenure at Stanford even when the team had an uncertain quarterback situation, his usage as a pure receiver may mean that he will need some time to adjust to the NFL level.
In today's game, many teams use receivers in all kinds of ways, with players such as Deebo Samuel being used for end arounds, jet sweeps and even being asked to carry the ball out of the backfield every now and then.
Ayomanor is the type of player who will most likely be used as a pure pass catcher, with his size and catch radius allowing him to go up and make tough catches.
But the NFL is much different than college in terms of the talent that players go against, and while Ayomanor excelled in college at making plays, NFL defenses are much different and tougher to go against without making some adjustments.
One thing that Ayomanor does very well is get open. He missed his first season due to a knee injury, but In both seasons that he played for Stanford, Ayomanor led the team in catches.
While players such as Emmett Mosley V put themselves on the map, Ayomanor continued to be the one consistent presence for the offense. Assuming that he goes to a team with an established quarterback already in place, it could help him become an even more refined player.
It's too early to tell whether Ayomanor will be one of those players drafted that flies under the radar and becomes star in the league, but if his college career is any indication, expect to see Ayomanor become a key contributor in the NFL in no time.