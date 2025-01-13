Las Vegas Raiders a Good Fit for Former Stanford Linebacker in 2025 NFL Draft
Gaethan Bernadel is turning pro. Earlier this week, the former Stanford star made things official and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following the conclusion of his senior season. Now, Bernadel will shift his focus entirely and get himself prepared to play at the highest level, where he will look to separate himself from all the rest. But when could we see the do-it-all linebacker hear his name called?
Given a late round draft grade, with many outlets and analysts putting him in the 4-7 round range, Bernadel will have to really prove himself at his Pro Day, and if invited, the NFL combine. With his strong track record in college, finishing with over 80 tackles for two straight seasons which co-led the Cardinal, he figures to have a strong case to get selected instead of signing somewhere as an undrafted free agent.
One team that could be a good fit for Bernadel to begin his NFL career could be the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, who finished 4-13 and will possess the No. 6 overall pick, are facing a major rebuild for 2025 and are a team that have plenty of positions that they need to improve, with linebacker being one of them.
Leading the team in tackles was linebacker Robert Spillane who finished with 158, but after him, the next highest linebacker tackle total came from Divine Deablo with 63. Linebacker is a major position in football, especially with the NFL, with teams needing someone who can run all over the field to make a tackle and stop a play from developing.
With Spillane being the only true star at the linebacker position for the Raiders, getting a guy like Bernadel to pair with him will help improve a group that was ranked No. 15 in total defense. At Stanford, Bernadel played in one of the middle linebacker spots and has experience when it comes to being expected to make a lot of plays.
Bernadel is a project type player, and most likely would not start or even play immediately, but brings a lot of upside in a variety of ways. For one, he brings good size and physicality, with him using his six-foot-one, 230 pound frame to his advantage.
The Raiders rely heavily on their linebackers, so a guy like Bernadel would need to be ready to make play after play each day. Built like a prototypical linebacker, Bernadel would be a good fit for the scheme in that regard.
He also has shown that he is more than capable of being the quarterback of the defense. Spillane wore the green dot for the Raiders in 2024 and was the one calling the shots for the defense all season long, a role that generally rests with a linebacker anyway.
But adding Bernadel would give the franchise another player who can develop into a leader, which is very important for a team that needs all the help it can get in reversing their fortunes.
Bernadel is certainly an intriguing prospect, and despite the fact he may not get drafted super high, he will surely be a valuable member to whichever team he winds up on.