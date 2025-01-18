Los Angeles Chargers Coach Shows Gratitude to Southern California First Responders
What a culture that Jim Harbaugh has brought to the Los Angeles Chargers. In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the greater Los Angeles area, the Chargers organization donated $200,000 to help those in need.
And now, former Stanford football head coach and the current man in charge of the Chargers Jim Harbaugh, is showing gratitude to the first responders who have been working tirelessly.
In the week following the Chargers' season-ending loss to the Houston Texans on wild card weekend, a video shared on the organization's Twitter account depicted Harbaugh personally taking the time to go out and personally thank the law enforcement officers and first responders who have been in action trying to mitigate the fires.
The ex-Cardinal front man shook hands, spoke with, and even snapped some pictures with the heroes who have risked their lives to ensure that Los Angeles is able to recover.
Even leading up to the team's matchup against the Texans, Harbaugh and the Chargers practiced and played with heavy hearts, making sure to dedicate the week to everyone who is dealing with the tragedy and keeping it at the front of their minds.
Last week, the Chargers organization donated the money to the American Red Cross as well as the LAFD Foundation, pet rescue foundations, and organizations that have sheltered pets that have been displaced due to the fires.
Conditions in the Southern California area have slowly started to improve, with the high winds starting to weaken, but there is still plenty of work to do in terms of containing the flames, with CBS News' live updates reporting that the Palisades Fire was at 31% containment, while the Eaton Fire was at 65% containment.
Devastation and damage is on track to be one of, if not the most costly, disaster in U.S. history, with the damage costs projected to exceed well over $100 billion.
With their season now over, Harbaugh and the Chargers will continue to rally with their community as the recovery efforts begin. Despite a rebuild that could take years, the support that Los Angeles is getting and the support that everyone is showing to the iconic city could ease the efforts a little bit and make for an even stronger recovery.