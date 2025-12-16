Chargers vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make it four wins in a row when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 16.
After a blowout win against the Raiders, the Chargers squeaked out two close victories over the Eagles and Chiefs in the last two weeks. They’ve now won six of their past seven games to move to 10-4 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have lost their last two games to the Lions and Vikings after three straight victories.
Can the Chargers keep it rolling as road underdogs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers +2.5 (-112)
- Cowboys -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers: +112
- Cowboys: -132
Total
- 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Chargers vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Chargers record: 10-4
- Cowboys record: 6-7-1
Chargers vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 8-6 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The OVER is 10-4 in the Cowboys' games this season.
- The Chargers are 3-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cowboys are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Elijah Molden – questionable
- Derius Davis – questionable
- Trey Pipkins – questionable
- Quentin Johnston – questionable
- R.J. Mickens – questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Tyler Guyton – questionable
- Hunter Luepke – questionable
Chargers vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
If you told someone before the season that Dak Prescott would be leading the league in passing yards and rank third with 26 touchdowns through 15 weeks, they’d probably think that the Cowboys would be sitting pretty in the playoff picture. But that’s not the case.
Dallas is on the brink of elimination, and even though it may not be Prescott’s fault, the Cowboys quarterback is always a key player to focus in on.
Prescott threw for 294 yards last week, but didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the 34-26 loss to the Vikings. He had 376 yards the game prior in Detroit, but threw just one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Cowboys are going to need a big game from Prescott – and others – to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
I don’t quite understand why the Cowboys are favored here. Sure, they’re at home, but they’re 4-2-1 at home this season and just lost in primetime to Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the Chargers are 4-2 on the road, and just came away with a big road win in Kansas City.
Los Angeles has been rolling and quite impressive since its bye week. I’ll take the Chargers outright on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.
Pick: Chargers moneyline (+112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.