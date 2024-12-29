Los Angeles Rams Kicker Makes History
The first season of Joshua Karty's NFL career has been one to remember. Last season, the Los Angeles Rams found their achilles heel to be their kicker, with issues finding a consistent presence who could come through for them in big moments. The problem was that Joshua Karty was still in college with the Stanford Cardinal.
Fast forward to 2024, and their prized rookie in kicker became only the second kicker in franchise history to score at least 100 points in a season.
Scoring seven points in the Rams week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Karty now has 106 points scored this year, making him the first Rams rookie since 1978 to accomplish that feat. That season, then rookie Frank Corral was responsible for 118 points, leading the league in that category and earning his first and only Pro Bowl selection over the course of his NFL career, which spanned four seasons.
Karty has proven himself as a star in the league, having converted on 83.3% of his field goals and 88.6% of his extra points while having nailing a long of 55 yards. His best game of the season came against the Miami Dolphins in week 10 where despite the loss, Karty converted on five of his six field goal attempts and made his season long of 55 yards, capping off a day that saw him score all 15 of the Rams points.
A star at Stanford, Karty earned two first-team All-American selections in 2022 and 2023 while being named a first team All-Pac-12 selection in both of those seasons as well.
After finishing his final season in college having converted on all 21 of his extra point attempts and going 23-for-27 on field goals, he forgoed his final season of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft where he was selected in the sixth round by Los Angeles.
The Rams are still fighting to secure an official playoff berth, and recent performances from guys like Karty have turned them into a scary team. Hoping to make a run at another Super Bowl, Karty will be relied on even more in big moments if the team wishes to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history.