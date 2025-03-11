New Orleans Saints Sign Former Stanford Star
Justin Reid has found a new home, and it is one that he is very familiar with. On Tuesday, it was announced that the New Orleans Saints came to an agreement on a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Stanford Cardinal legend, bringing him back to the state that he was born and raised in. The deal also includes over $22 million of guaranteed money.
A native of Prairieville, Louisiana and attending Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Reid spent the entirety of his childhood and prep career in Louisiana before coming to California for college to play for Stanford.
After spending the previous three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two consecutive Super Bowls and played in one more, Reid now earns a big contract with the Saints and figures to be a day one starter alongside Tyrann Mathieu.
Starting off his career with the Houston Texans, where he evolved into a key piece for the defense, Reid developed the reputation of being the ultimate hybrid safety, known for making a lot of tackles while also being very strong in pass coverage.
When he left the Texans to sign a three-year deal with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 season, Reid became a very important part of their three straight Super Bowl runs. He finished the 2024 campaign having made 87 tackles while intercepting two passes.
In 2023, Reid put together arguably his best season as a pro, totaling 95 tackles and three sacks while also forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass. The Chiefs ended up being ranked the No. 2 defense in the league and was arguably the biggest catalyst for the franchise winning its second straight Super Bowl.
Reid never made a Pro Bowl during his time in Kansas City, but proved throughout his entire contract just how much value he brings. In 51 games total for Kansas City, Reid had 265 tackles, three interceptions and four sacks.
New Orleans will be a whole new ballgame than the Chiefs, with the franchise coming off of a 5-12 season and in the midst of a full scale rebuild. But Reid now gets the chance to be a franchise player for a team, getting the opportunity to show that he not only is an impactful piece, but also a major difference maker.
In addition to Mathieu, Reid also joins a defensive back room that includes J.T. Gray last season's second round pick, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jordan Howden.
In addition to his abilities as a safety, Reid has also handled kickoff duties, filling in at that role for the Chiefs during both the 2022 and '24 seasons, handling 16 total kickoffs. He also attempted a pair of extra points, going 1-for-2 in his career.
During his three-year career at Stanford, which stretched from 2015-2017, Reid evolved into one of the nation's best safeties, finishing his Cardinal tenure with 170 tackles, six interceptions and a sack, earning First-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2017. He was also part of two bowl victories-- the 2015-16 Rose Bowl and the 2016 Sun Bowl.