Taylor Swift Surprises Arrowhead Employee With Huge Tip During Chiefs’ Christmas Game
While the Chiefs couldn't escape their tragic fate in their Christmas Day loss to the Broncos in Week 17, one person inside Arrowhead Stadium saw their luck change for the better after a fortuitous run-in with none other than Taylor Swift.
Robyn Gentry, a stadium employee at Arrowhead, was working a shift during the Chiefs' Christmas home game last week when she noticed a few VIPs coming her way. Gentry said in a Facebook post that she saw Donna Kelce followed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making their way through the stadium, with Swift personally greeting workers who were spending their Christmas at Arrowhead that night.
Gentry said Swift wished her a Merry Christmas and then gave her a very generous tip:
"I was working at Arrowhead for the chiefs game Christmas day. I was doing my end of season to do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through. First it was momma kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor," Gentry wrote on Facebook. "She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas.
"My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600."
Gentry added that the $600 tip was her "whole paycheck for two weeks" and she had just spent that amount on gifts for her children.
"I immediately started crying... Still havent spent any but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me," wrote Gentry.
Swift's charitable acts aren't only contained to Arrowhead, though. Her new docuseries on Disney+, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, shared behind-the-scenes footage of Swift giving each of her backup dancers a hefty bonus, the exact amount of which was bleeped out. The world-famous pop star has reportedly already handed out $197 million in bonuses to everyone she worked with during her record-shattering Eras Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December '24.
Swift has been shown sparingly on television cameras this NFL season, but has still been seen attending several Chiefs home games at Arrowhead to root on her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The two are reportedly planning to get married next summer.
Kelce, who is currently playing out his 13th campaign, has yet to make decision on his playing future and will start in what could be his last ever NFL game in the Chiefs' season finale against the Raiders on Sunday.