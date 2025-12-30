Andy Reid Addresses His Future As Chiefs Coach Amid Disappointing Season
After three Super Bowl wins and five appearances, it’s tough to imagine a world where Andy Reid isn’t the coach of the Chiefs. This year, though, Kansas City will miss the playoffs for the first time since '14, marking only their second postseason absence since Reid took over in ‘13. Indeed, instead of making another championship run, the Chiefs (6-10) will end their season vs. the Raiders this weekend in a game where the only stakes pertain to each team’s position in the '26 NFL draft.
Kansas City gave Reid, 67, a contract extension in '24, which ties him to the franchise through the ‘29 season. Nevertheless, he was asked a question on Monday about his future with the Chiefs—specifically, whether he could imagine any scenario where he wasn’t the coach next season.
“No, I think I’m coming back,” he said to reporters over a video call. “If they’ll have me back, I will come back. You never know in this business, so that’s a tough one, but I plan on it.”
The Chiefs’ difficult year was defined by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s torn ACL, which he suffered in Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Matters got worse when backup QB Gardner Minshew was placed on season-ending injured reserve in the following week, prompting the Chiefs to turn to third-string QB Chris Oladokun to finish their forgettable season.
Reid is 279-156-1 between his tenures leading the Chiefs and Eagles. He has a 149-63 record since he took over in Kansas City. He’s fourth all-time in wins behind only Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick. As the Chiefs look to keep their dynasty alive once Mahomes returns, it appears their longtime coach will remain at the helm.