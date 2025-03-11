New York Giants Snag Former Stanford Cardinal in Free Agency
The New York Giants are making major upgrades to their defense. With free agency beginning on Monday, NFL teams are now able to start coming to terms with free agents, hoping to find those missing pieces that can put them back into contention.
For former Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo, the Giants viewed him as a very important player to get, signing him to a three-year, $34.75 million deal. The contract, which comes with $36 million guaranteed, is worth up to $54 million.
Adebo fills a major need for the Giants, who only managed to record five interceptions as a team in 2024. Despite playing in only seven games before breaking his femur, Adebo intercepted three passes during his time on the field and developed into one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.
Drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, Adebo became a day 1 starter for New Orleans, starting in 51 games for the team (including all 17 as a rookie) and recorded 10 career interceptions.
In 2023, after Marcus Lattimore was injured, Adebo took over as the CB1 for the Saints and impressed mightily, intercepting a career-high of four passes in 15 games played. From then on, he was viewed as a big piece for the franchise. Despite needing surgery for the injury he sustained last season, he said that he expects to be ready in time for training camp.
Expected to start immediately for New York, Adebo would join a defensive backfield that includes Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips while simultaneously becoming teammates with former Stanford teammate, Bobby Okereke, who was one of the Giants' captains last season.
With Banks experiencing struggles last season and Adoree' Jackson a free agent, the Giants were aggressive in their pursuit of another corner, ultimately landing their guy.
The contract that he signed with New York is the second-highest signed by a cornerback so far this offseason. Former Buccaneers defensive back, Carlton Davis, signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots, surpassing Adebo's deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Adebo was graded as the 97th best cornerback in the league last season.
The Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason in order to return to being playoff contenders, coming off of a 2024 season that saw them finish 3-14, securing them the third overall pick for the upcoming draft.
With only one quarterback under contract in Tommy DeVito, the Giants most likely have that position at the top of their priorities list, whether it be drafting one or signing a guy via free agency.