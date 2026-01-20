Stanford Football Adds Former Bucknell Standout to Bolster Offensive Line

Help is on the way. Entering the offseason, Stanford football's biggest need has arguably been a boost on the offensive line, with the unit being a major point of inconsistency for the program over the last couple of seasons.

Injuries combined with subpar play have seen the offensive line struggle to help Stanford's offense really flourish, instead leaving them near the bottom of the ACC in several categories.

Well, the Cardinal have wasted no time in making the line a priority during the transfer portal window. To begin the week, the Cardinal added another offensive lineman to their portal class, landing a commitment from former Bucknell standout Dara Adeyemi. Adeyemi is the second lineman that the Cardinal picked up, joining former Harvard lineman, Aidan Kilstrom.

A native of Luton, England, the 6-foot-8, 280 pound Adeyemi spent three seasons at Bucknell, where he played two seasons on the defensive line. Switching to the offensive side of the ball prior to the 2025 campaign, Adeyemi played in five games, primarily at left tackle.

In total, Adeyemi played in 18 games at Bucknell, with 12 of those coming during his redshirt freshman season in 2024 on the defensive line. In that season he recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Before Bucknell, Adeyemi played one season at Taft School in Connecticut after spending his prep career at Putteridge School in Luton, where he played football, basketball and ran track.

Before landing with Stanford, Adeyemi had also announced offers from Alabama, Cal, Auburn, Kansas and South Carolina. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and will also be draft eligible following the 2026 season, meaning he could depart at any time if he believes he's draft worthy.

Known for his quickness and agility, Adeyemi figures to be used as depth, but could find himself earning some significant playing time given the Cardinal's recent history of seeing a rotation of starters on the offensive line. But what makes Adeyemi so valuable is his balance as both a pass and run blocker, with him excelling in both phases.

In addition to adding Adeyemi and Kilstrom, the Cardinal are also getting back starting left tackle Niki Prongos, who announced his return for a fifth college season over the weekend. If the Cardinal can bolster their line to make it one of their strengths moving forward, they could see a resurgence on offense that leads to major overall success.

