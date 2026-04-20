Stanford Lands Kiara Green as Key Frontcourt Commit for 2026 Class

Once a perennial top 25 and national title contender, making the NCAA tournament for nearly 40 straight years under legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer, the Stanford Cardinal Women's Basketball program has struggled since VanDerveer retired, missing the last two NCAA tournaments under Kate Paye.

Now, gearing up for Paye's third year, a new era has begun on The Farm, and this is one that the program hopes leads to another national championship.

Experiencing a massive roster exodus after the season ended, the Cardinal are now scrambling to put together a viable roster for next season, seeing seven of their former players find new homes for next season.

But the Cardinal have stayed focused on the future, and officially announced that they added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, signing center Kiara Green. Green's addition gives the Cardinal a freshman who has a lot of experience in high leverage moments, making her a candidate to have a big role right out of the gate.

Stanford press release

STANFORD, Calif. – Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women’s Basketball Kate Paye announced the signing of Kiara Green to an athletic financial aid agreement on Friday.

“I chose Stanford because it’s a place that refuses to compromise on excellence,” Green said of her decision. “I’ve dreamed of playing here since middle school, not just for the elite basketball, but for the culture the coaches have built.

"The team welcomed me immediately, and I knew I wanted to be part of a program where I’d be challenged to grow as both a player and a person. There is nowhere else that offers this level of competition and community, and I am incredibly grateful to Kate and the entire coaching staff for this opportunity.”

A 6-foot-5 center out of Century High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, Green was a first-team All-Pacific Conference selection the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons. She received third-team All-State honors as a senior and secured honorable mention accolades as a junior after averaging 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

Century made a run to the second round of the OSAA 6A Girls Basketball State Championships in early March. In a first-round win over Barlow, Green had a team-high double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. She helped lead the Jaguars to a 21-5 record in 2024-25, including a 10-2 run in Pacific Conference play and another appearance in the second round of the state tournament.

“Kiara is a wonderful addition to Stanford, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to The Farm,” Paye said. “She possesses a special combination of character and talent, and her length and athleticism will provide us with an intimidating presence at both ends of the floor. Kiara is eager to learn and has a tremendous drive to improve. I’m excited to watch her grow.”