Stanford in the NFL: Cardinal Alums that Made NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2025
The 2025-26 NFL season is nearly here. With the preseason now over and teams trimming their rosters down to 53, all 32 franchises are shifting gears to preparing for Week One, where the quest for the Lombardi Trophy commences. In what will be a long and competitive 17-game season, only one team will enjoy glory.
The Stanford Cardinal have a lot of alumni who made initial 53-man rosters, with the former Cardinal stars either earning a spot with an exceptional training camp, or being seasoned veterans that had their roster spots cemented well before camp began. With the season beginning in less than one week, here is a list of all the former Stanford standouts that will be on an active roster in Week One.
Arizona Cardinals
TE Elijah Higgins
WR Michael Wilson
Carolina Panthers
WR Brycen Tremayne
Chicago Bears
C Drew Dalman
Dallas Cowboys
DL Solomon Thomas
Houston Texans
QB Davis Mills
TE Dalton Schultz
Jacksonville Jaguars
OT Walker Little
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tucker Fisk
DB Kendall Williamson
Los Angeles Rams
K Joshua Karty
TE Colby Parkinson
Las Vegas Raiders
DL Thomas Booker IV
DB Kyu Blu Kelly
Miami Dolphins
P Jake Bailey
DB Ethan Bonner
New England Patriots
TE Austin Hooper
New Orleans Saints
DB Justin Reid
New York Giants
DB Paulson Adebo
LB Bobby Okereke
New York Jets
DL Harrison Phillips
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Tanner McKee
Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Andrus Peat
San Francisco 49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
Tennessee Titans
WR Elic Ayomanor
Washington Commanders
TE Zach Ertz
The NFL regular season officially begins with the Kickoff Game on Sept. 4, where the Dallas Cowboys take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. In Stanford terms, that will be Solomon Thomas going against Tanner McKee.
After that, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers play each other in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The Rams have two former Cardinal in Joshua Karty and Colby Parkinson, compared to no former Cardinal on K.C..--seems like an easy choice.
The normal Week One slate will then continue on Sunday and will be capped off by Monday Night Football. Recently drafted Elic Ayomanor and the Tennessee Titans will be taking on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 7 at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
As for Stanford, the Cardinal are currently on a bye week but will return to action next weekend when they travel to Provo to take on BYU. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN.