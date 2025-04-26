Tennessee Titans Select Stanford's Elic Ayomanor
The Tennessee Titans landed themselves a solid wide receiver in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, selecting Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford with the No. 136 overall pick.
Steve Muench of ESPN had this to say of Ayomanor before the Draft: "Ayomanor can get off press coverage and into his routes. He attacks defenders, sticks his foot in the ground and makes crisp cuts at the top of routes.
"He works back to the ball and makes it tough for defenders to jump his routes. He gets behind linebackers and sits in windows over the middle. Ayomanor is a strong runner with the contact balance to break tackles after the catch, and he is fast enough to stretch the field.
"Drops have been an issue -- he had 15 over the past two seasons -- but he tracks the ball well and can make difficult contested catches. He's tough going over the middle."
As we wrote this morning, the Titans were a place that Ayomanor would fit well. They also had two picks entering round four and traded back into the fourth to select Ayomanor. The first pick of the round was Chimere Dike out of Florida, followed by tight end Gunnar Helm out of Texas with the 18th pick.
Most notably, the Titans selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the Draft, and in subsequent rounds have been loading him up with weapons.
Ayomanor will be a work in progress to start, but pairing him with a quarterback from the ACC that is also entering his rookie season feels like it could be a nice fit. All four of the new skills players on the roster can learn and grow together, which should set Tennessee up for success down the line.