Stanford legend McCaffrey has practice window opened by the 49ers
The NFL is about to see the return of one of its biggest stars. Hampered all year with Achilles tendonitis that has kept him out all season, Stanford great Christian McCaffrey has been working hard at a return to action, eager to bring the same spark to the San Francisco 49ers offense that he brought when he was first traded to the team in 2022. Coming off of their bye week, the 49ers will soon see McCaffrey punish defenders once again, with the team opening his practice window this week.
Sidelined essentially since training camp, McCaffrey is once again back on the practice field after having his 21 day window opened. During this time, McCaffrey has 21 days to practice before the 49ers need to decide whether or not to add him back to the active roster. However, the idea is to have the star running back available and good to go for week 10 when the 49ers head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.
McCaffrey’s return comes at a perfect time for a San Francisco team that has struggled to stay above .500 this year, currently sitting at 4-4, and who are No. 10 in the NFC playoff picture. With the NFC having shown just how competitive of a conference it is this season, this game now turns into a must-win for the 49ers who could potentially squeeze back into the playoff race with a victory.
The last game that McCaffrey played in was the Super Bowl, where despite the 25-22 loss, CMC was arguably the best player on the field for either team, finishing the big game having amassed 80 yards on 22 carries, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. His performance in the Super Bowl caps off a career year where he won the Offensive Player of the Year Award after ending the regular season as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In McCaffrey’s absence, the 49ers have relied on former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, who has impressed tremendously with 685 yards and three touchdowns through the 49ers’ first eight games. Knowing that they can also rely on Mason is vital as the team can now employ a steady backfield rotation in order to avoid overworking McCaffrey upon his return.
Looking to avoid a Super Bowl hangover and return to the promised land, the 49ers are in must-win mode from here on out, but in getting back who is most likely their best and most valuable player in McCaffrey, he should bring the energy way up and add even more motivation for a team looking to snap a 30-year title drought.