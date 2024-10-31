Stanford legend Zach Ertz instrumental in Commanders' comeback
Since 2018, the NFL has had an annual tradition of celebrating the tight end position group, with the fourth Sunday in October being dubbed National Tight Ends Day, an ‘official’ holiday that honors some of the league's best at the position. And this season, tight ends really showed out on their special day, with the 2024 edition of the holiday setting a record for most TDs caught by a tight end (16) and the most catches from tight ends (177).
And it seems like the celebratory occasion rubbed off on every single tight end this year, as Stanford legend Zach Ertz put together his best game of the season with the Washington Commanders this past weekend, joining the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle among others who really shined brightly.
It was the wildest ending of the season, and maybe one of the wildest endings in NFL history, but Ertz played a pivotal role in the Washington Commanders pulling off a stunning last second victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Finishing the day having caught a season-high seven passes for a season-high of 77 yards, Ertz was especially crucial in the game’s final drive. After the Bears took a 15-12 lead with 27 seconds left, that left Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense scrambling to score.
On two plays during the drive, Daniels targeted Ertz, one being an incomplete pass and the other one being an 11 yard gain to help the Commanders drive down the field and set up the final play of the game. With two seconds left, and the ball on the Commanders’ 48-yard line, Daniels took the snap, ran around in the pocket and fired a deep ball to the end zone and towards Ertz.
However, a flock of Bears defenders were there to guard Ertz, resulting in the pass being tipped by one of the Bears’ defensive backs. But what Chicago did not know is that wide receiver Noah Brown was left unguarded and after the ball was tipped, Brown was there to catch the deflection, resulting in a last second, game-winning touchdown from the Commanders that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Winning the game 18-15 helped Washington improve its record to 6-2 which is its best start since 2008.
Targeted 11 times in the victory, Ertz led the team in targets for the day while also continuing to show that he still has plenty left in the tank and is still capable of being a big piece to an NFL team’s offense. After the 77 yard performance that he had, Ertz now has 345 receiving yards on the year on 32 catches, with the most notable storyline for him this season being that he has been able to remain healthy and start in all eight of the Commanders’ games thus far.
While star receiver and longtime Commander Terry McLaurin leads the team in all receiving categories, Ertz is second and has been the exact type of veteran that Washington needed him to be when they signed him.
Any win is good, but the way the Commanders did last week will surely fuel them for the rest of the season. For a team that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2020, the change in culture and the addition of players like Ertz have been very welcome. With another game this week, the Commanders now have their attention turned to the division rival New York Giants, who they will face at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (PT).