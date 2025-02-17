Stanford Receiver Earns Invite to NFL Scouting Combine
A familiar Stanford star will be one of the select individuals at the NFL Combine. Later this month, the NFL will have its annual scouting combine, giving coaches and general managers the chance to scout the talent that will be available in the upcoming draft. One of the players who will participate is former Stanford wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor.
Finishing the 2024 season with 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns, Ayomanor capped off a strong campaign at Stanford that saw him become the program's top pass catching option in only two seasons.
After missing his first season due to an injury, Ayomanor's debut season is what really put him on the map, where he caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, including a game against Colorado where he had nearly 300 yards receiving (294), propelling the Cardinal to a comeback win.
Despite taking a small step back in '24, Ayomanor still proved just how dominant he can be, being a key part of the offense all season long despite the changes that kept occurring at quarterback. His most memorable play of the season was arguably a one-handed catch that he had against Syracuse, a moment that helped fuel the Cardinal to pulling off the upset win.
Now, Ayomanor will earn the chance to get scouted on a massive stage, with the four-day combine shown live on the NFL Network, giving not only the attendees the chance to gauge the talent, but everyone at home as well.
Selected among a group that includes Travis Hunter, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III and Isaiah Bond, among others, Ayomanor was listed among some of the best players in college football.
The combine will be held from Feb. 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Colts. Despite the combine being held all weekend, each day is designated for a specific position group, with Ayomanor and the wide receivers scheduled to have their combine on March 1, along with the quarterbacks and running backs. Stanford fans can catch Ayomanor in action that day at 10 a.m. (PT).
Currently, Ayomanor is mostly ranked as a day two selection, with some outlets even having him be a first round pick. But Ayomanor has proven that his skillset can translate to the league.
Whichever team selects him could expect him to evolve into a major contributor to the offense and bring an added spark that could change the trajectory of a franchise.