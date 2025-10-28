All Cardinal

Stanford's NFL Alumni Make Noise in Week 8

Christian McCaffrey was just one of a number of former Cardinal to shine in Week 8

Dylan Grausz

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
This week, multiple former Stanford stars put up big performances, helping their NFL teams in a big way, regardless of wether they won or lost. There is still a lot of football left to be played in 2025, but so far, the former Stanford stars in the league have already proven their worth and figure to play big roles for their respective teams down the line.

Here are the top former Stanford star performances from NFL week eight.

S Justin Reid, New Orleans Saints

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 season has not been kind to the Saints thus far, but even in the midst of a 1-7 start and the benching of Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie Tyler Shough, Reid has been a bright spot for this team.

Signing a three-year deal with the Saints in the offseason, Reid came to New Orleans looking to lead the defense. While he has not put up flashy numbers so far, his most recent game could set the tone for the rest of the year.

Recording seven total tackles and half a sack in the Saints' 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reid was all over the field. Even though his team couldn't get it done, Reid showed why the Saints were wise to invest in him. It will be a long year the rest of the way for the rebuilding Saints, but at least they have Reid on defense.

LB Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

Bobby Okereke, inside linebacker with the NY Giants, speaks to the press after a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the course of his seven year career, Okereke has slowly evolved into one of the NFL's best linebackers, putting together three straight seasons over 100-plus tackles in his final years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Since signing a four-year deal with the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 season, Okereke has become a cornerstone part of New York's defense, finishing his first season in New York with 93 tackles in 12 games.

In the Giants' 38-20 loss to the Eagles in their most recent game, Okereke recorded eight total tackles and his first sack of the season, bringing his total tackles to 68 on the season through eight games. While the Giants have struggled in many aspects this season, their defense has been a bright spot, with Okereke continuing to lead the charge.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a gain during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Playing in only four games last season due to various injuries, McCaffrey came back this season with tempered expectations. Some questioned whether or not he could regain the form he was in during his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year campaign.

Even though McCaffrey may not be putting up the same eye-popping numbers, a lot of that has to do with the number of injuries that the 49ers have on the roster, and the inconsistent play from the offensive line.

Carrying the ball 140 times (a league high) for 490 yards and three touchdowns while having 56 catches for 559 yards and three scores, CMC has already eclipsed the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark and has continued to play at a high level.

In the 49ers' week eight loss to the Houston Texans, McCaffrey only ran the ball eight times for 25 yards but caught six passes for 43 yards, putting together a very strong game as a pass catcher. Despite averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry, McCaffrey has still looked very good overall, and is a big reason why the 49ers are 5-3 despite all the injuries they have.

LB Curtis Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson (59) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Since joining the 49ers midway through the '21 season, Robinson has been a depth piece at linebacker and has seen limited action on defense, but has played an integral role on special teams.

But with injuries piling up in San Francisco, Robinson got his shot to shine against the Texans in week eight, playing his best game at linebacker. Recording seven total tackles, Robinson only played part of the game, but was all over the field. So far this season, Robinson has a career high of 11 tackles through the first eight games.

WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Drafted in the fourth round of this year's draft, Ayomanor was expected to be a rotational player early on his career as he continued his development, allowing time for the young star to get accustomed to the pro game.

But a good training camp from the rookie propelled him into the starting lineup right from the jump, where he has been a valuable weapon for rookie quarterback, Cam Ward. In eight games this season, Ayomanor has 23 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Titans most recent loss, a 38-14 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, Ayomanor caught four passes for 52 yards, putting together his best performance since week two when he had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. A very young team, Ayomanor has proven his worth so far and hopes to become a focal point for the Titans as his career progresses.

