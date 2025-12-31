SI

George Kittle Takes Important Step From Injury in Order to Return for 49ers’ Playoff Run

The tight end missed Sunday night’s thrilling contest vs. the Bears.

Madison Williams

49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday.
49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

George Kittle missed practices last week and wasn’t able to suit up for the 49ers’ thrilling 42–38 win over the Bears on Sunday night because of a sprained ankle he sustained the week prior.

This injury was casting doubt on the tight end’s availability heading into the season finale this weekend and for San Francisco’s subsequent playoff run. But, on Tuesday, Kittle made an important step for a possible return to the field this weekend. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the tight end would be limited in practice on Tuesday, marking his first practice since the injury.

If Kittle can continue to participate in practice throughout the week, then there will be hope that he could play in Week 18 and/or in the playoffs.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Even though the 49ers already secured a playoff spot, their Week 18 matchup holds a lot of weight to it as they’ll face the NFC West-leading Seahawks. If San Francisco walks away with a win, then they’ll finish the season 13–4 and secure the top NFC playoff seed. The No. 1 seeded team earns a first-round playoff bye, so there’s a lot on the table this weekend for the 49ers.

Gaining back their top tight end would be a huge confidence boost for the 49ers heading into an extremely important game. We’ll see what the week brings.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL