George Kittle Takes Important Step From Injury in Order to Return for 49ers’ Playoff Run
George Kittle missed practices last week and wasn’t able to suit up for the 49ers’ thrilling 42–38 win over the Bears on Sunday night because of a sprained ankle he sustained the week prior.
This injury was casting doubt on the tight end’s availability heading into the season finale this weekend and for San Francisco’s subsequent playoff run. But, on Tuesday, Kittle made an important step for a possible return to the field this weekend. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the tight end would be limited in practice on Tuesday, marking his first practice since the injury.
If Kittle can continue to participate in practice throughout the week, then there will be hope that he could play in Week 18 and/or in the playoffs.
Even though the 49ers already secured a playoff spot, their Week 18 matchup holds a lot of weight to it as they’ll face the NFC West-leading Seahawks. If San Francisco walks away with a win, then they’ll finish the season 13–4 and secure the top NFC playoff seed. The No. 1 seeded team earns a first-round playoff bye, so there’s a lot on the table this weekend for the 49ers.
Gaining back their top tight end would be a huge confidence boost for the 49ers heading into an extremely important game. We’ll see what the week brings.