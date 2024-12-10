Two former Stanford alums earn NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations
Stanford is one of the most well rounded institutions out there, known for not only its world class academics but for its historically good sports programs. Many stars have played their college sporting career at Stanford, before going on to make names for themselves in the professional ranks.
However, Stanford produces more than just star athletes, they also produce individuals who go out into the world and make a difference. And with the recent announcement of this year’s NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees, that point was proven as two former Cardinal stars were honored with a nomination.
Representing the San Francisco 49ers is linebacker Curtis Robinson, who played at Stanford from 2016-2020. Since joining the 49ers in 2021, Robinson has made it a point to be a difference maker in the Bay Area, especially this year. Just a few days removed from suffering a season-ending knee injury, he went to a children’s hospital to visit patients. After getting his surgery, he still made his way over to a local elementary school, reading books to the students.
A major face for the 49ers in the team’s Community Tuesday, Robinson uses his platform to emphasize many things, but considers education a consistent theme of his, given that his mother was a college professor. Understanding the importance of equal education, Robinson has done everything from mentoring youth to helping outfit teachers from Oakland with new clothes for the school year. A true ambassador of the community, Robinson earns the highest possible recognition for all he has done.
From the New York Jets, former Stanford star Solomon Thomas earned a nomination for his work with the non-profit organization that he co-founded called The Defensive Line, an organization with the mission to end youth suicide and raise awareness on mental health. Thomas, whose sister tragically died from suicide in 2018, has been steadfast on promoting this message, hoping to encourage open communication about mental health battles and reduce the stigmas that surround it.
This year, Thomas used other initiatives as well to expand his impact, including sponsoring a young soccer star through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as well as hosting free football camps for kids and giving the participants a chance to get coached up by some top players and coaches and helping them come together through sport.
Thomas’ focus on promoting mental health and also promoting it through community service has been a big component of his career, and with all of his community efforts, he earns his third nomination for the award, also earning a nod last season for his community efforts.
All of the nominees from each of the 32 teams will be recognized for their achievements during the week of the Super Bowl. The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6. Each nominee receives up to $55,000 while the winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.