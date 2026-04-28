Undrafted but Not Overlooked: Can Stanford's Wright Earn a Texans Roster Spot?

Over NFL Draft Weekend, two Stanford Cardinal football players heard their names called when the Chicago Bears selected tight end Sam Roush in the third round and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected wide receiver CJ Williams in the sixth round.

And while he did not hear his name called over the course of the seven rounds, Stanford star defensive back Collin Wright is the third Cardinal from the 2025 team to land in the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.

But the question now becomes whether or not Wright can make Houston's final roster, let alone see any sort of field time in 2026.

Will Wright see the field in 2026?

Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans logo is seen on the field before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A multi-season focal point on Stanford's defense, even named a team captain last year, Wright showed that he has a high ceiling, ending his college career with 144 total tackles, 14 passes defended, a sack, five interceptions with a pick six.

Wright showed very good growth over the course of his time on the Farm too, recording his highest tackle total as a sophomore in 2023 (61) but intercepting his most passes in 2024 with three. He really learned a feel for on-ball coverage in his time at Stanford.

However, despite bringing good size for his position at 6-foot, 195 pounds, Wright has some major limitations that could cause him to struggle in the NFL.

While versatile and capable of playing on the outside or at nickel, while steadily improving at coverage over his four-year career, Wright's quickness and speed have been questioned.

Wright's challenges to making the roster

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford defensive back Collin Wright (DB32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL.com has said that those two traits are not NFL caliber. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave his full analysis on Wright during the pre-draft process, saying that even though he has some upside, he has not shown that he can be a viable NFL contributor.

"Wright has improved his coverage recognition and is physical when he gets his chance. However, he might not have the short-area movement/burst needed to stay sticky with man routes or make plays on the ball in off coverages," Zierlein said.

"His size and stability underneath could allow him to play closer to the line for a defense that asks him to keep the action in front of him. Wright projects as an average backup."

The Texans have a fairly deep defensive back room, but it is still young and up-and-coming. Undrafted free agents typically face an uphill battle to make the roster, but given how the Texans are still looking to prove themselves among the AFC's elite, anybody who they think can help them get where they're trying to go will almost certainly get a fair shot, no matter when they were picked up.

Wright being a captain at Stanford means that he brings leadership with him to Houston, and if he puts together a good camp, don't be surprised if Wright is among the 53 players that take the field for the Texans in Week 1 of the 2026 season.