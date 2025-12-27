Is Woody Marks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chargers)
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks missed Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury, but he’s off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is a huge boost for the Houston offense, as it did not look great in Week 16 against Vegas.
Marks has been a solid piece for Houston in his rookie season, carrying the ball 167 times for 584 yards and two scores. He’s also made an impact in the passing game, reeling in 21 of his 31 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Houston is looking to lock up a playoff spot on Saturday, but the Chargers — who are still alive to win the AFC West — are a tough opponent.
This season, the Chargers rank seventh in EPA/Play on defense, so this isn’t the best prop betting matchup since Houston is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play defensively this season.
Here’s a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on Marks in his return to the lineup on Saturday.
Best Woody Marks Prop Bet vs. Chargers
Woody Marks Anytime TD (+160)
I'm buying Woody Marks at +160 to find the end zone for the sixth time this season in Week 17.
Marks was able to rest in Week 16 to get him ready for this huge matchup between AFC playoff contenders, and he should get a steady dose of touches. Over his last four completed games, Marks has at least 16 carries in all of them, and he's scored once during that stretch.
While he hasn't found the end zone a ton, Marks is worth a look against a Chargers team that has allowed the ninth-most rushing scores (16th) in the NFL this season.
