Washington Commanders Fall Short
The Washington Commanders have fallen short of reaching the Super Bowl, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 55-23 in the NFC Championship game. Yet, in Jayden Daniels' rookie season, the team has shown a lot from which they can build upon for next season.
Despite the lopsided loss, former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz had one heck of a game, leading all receivers in both receptions and yards, hauling in 11 catches on 16 targets for 104 yards. He became the go-to target for Daniels as the fumbles started to mount.
Washington finished with four turnovers on the day, with one interception from Daniels, and three total fumbles, with one from each of Austin Eckler, Jeremy McNichols, and Dyami Brown.
Bringing in Ertz was a worthwhile investment for the Commanders, giving their rookie QB a solid veteran that he could count on throughout the season, and into the playoffs. Their connection was part of the reason why Washington was able to run the table all the way to the championship game.
Ertz is set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with Washington in March of 2024. Bringing him back may be one of the Commanders' top priorities, given the connection that him and Daniels formed over the course of the season.
The tight end finished the regular season with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Coming into this game, he'd accumulated seven catches on nine targets for 51 yards in the playoffs in games against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Detroit Lions, with both of those games also coming on the road.
The hope for Washington in 2025-26 will definitely be to build off of this season, and even host a playoff game. The ultimate goal, as it is for all teams, will be to win the Super Bowl.