Where Kansas City Chiefs Star Ranks in NFL Free Agency
Only one more game remains on the NFL calendar before the focus is shifted completely to the offseason. Stanford legend and current Kansas City Chiefs star safety Justin Reid will look to win his and the Chiefs' third straight Super Bowl on February 9, but after that, Reid will officially be eligible for free agency.
Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 100 available free agents this spring, with Reid coming in ranked at No. 50, right ahead of EDGE rusher Azeez Ojulari and right behind EDGE rusher Chase Young.
Reid, who has developed the reputation of being more of a hybrid safety, being able to defend the run exceptionally well while showcasing strong ball hawking skills, it is safe to assume that Reid will generate a lot of interest as a free agent.
Signing a three-year deal prior to the 2022 season with the Chiefs after Tyrann Mathieu left for the New Orleans Saints, Reid became a starter instantly and put together his best season since being a rookie, amassing 83 tackles and a sack. In 2023, Reid followed that up with a career-best of 95 tackles and three sacks, while picking off his first pass as a Chief.
But in 2024, Reid became more of an all-around safety, recording 87 total tackles with two interceptions while helping the Chiefs be one of the best run defenses in the league. But the Chiefs are known for being a team that is not afraid to cycle through defensive backs, and with a scheme that caters well to almost anyone, Kansas City will find another player to fill that role if need be.
After finishing his career at Stanford with 170 tackles, six interceptions and a sack, earning First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017, Reid was a highly coveted prospect in the 2018 draft, eventually landing in Houston, where he became an integral part of its defense during his four-season stint.
But with the franchise eventually getting new leadership, it became time for Reid to move on, ultimately landing a $31 million contract from the Chiefs.
Reid's focus right now is exclusively on Sunday, where the Chiefs have the chance to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat. But while he will look to put together the game of his life and give himself a third ring, he will also make sure to put together a strong audition tape in order to ensure that he receives the maximum amount of interest come free agency time.