Baltimore Orioles Call Up Former Stanford Star
The Major League presence from Stanford continues to grow. Earlier this week, the Baltimore Orioles announced that they had promoted former Stanford catcher, Maverick Handley, from Triple-A with him making his MLB debut that same day. The promotion comes after Handley had a hot start to the season with the Norfolk Tides, hitting .346 with a .433 OBP through 15 games.
While Adley Rutschman got the start for the Orioles, Handley was put into the lineup late in the game and went 0-for-2 in his debut, striking out twice.
Wearing No. 98 for the Orioles, an uncommon number for a Major Leaguer, especially a catcher, Handley got to play his first-ever game in front of the home crowd at Camden Yards. Despite the Orioles losing 15-3 to the New York Yankees, Handley was able to take in the moment.
Expected to be one of the best teams in baseball this season, the Orioles have started off the 2025 campaign on a disappointing note. Currently sitting at 11-18 and in fifth place in a loaded American League East, there is still plenty of time for Baltimore to turn its season around, with the organization believing that Handley can help provide a bit of a spark.
A sixth round selection by the Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft, Handley started his professional career with the Orioles former Class-A short season affiliate, the Aberdeen Ironbirds, before not playing in a game during the entirety of 2020 due to COVID forcing the minor league season to be cancelled.
In 2021, Handley returned to action and played 60 games with Aberdeen before earning a promotion to Double-A Bowie in 2022. During his first season in Double-A, he hit .236 with 11 homers and 45 RBI.
In 2023, Handley began the season with Bowie before earning a promotion to Triple-A, where he stayed for the remainder of the season. Finally in 2024, he spent the entire season in Triple-A, where he hit .202 with three home runs and 26 RBI.
Handley now will look to be a solid backup to Rutschman, who is more than likely set to be the long-term starter in Baltimore should he and the organization come to an extension agreement before he hits free agency after the 2027 season.
But with catcher being a tough position to play every day, each team needs a good backup as well. If Handley is able to be that guy, then the Orioles could be set at that position for a while.
Playing three years for the Cardinal, Handley broke out in his junior season when he hit .290 with five home runs and 24 RBI while also swiping 12 bags. But defensively, he was one of the best catchers both in the Pac-12 and in all of college baseball, earning the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Now that Handley is in the majors, his focus will shift to establishing himself and proving to the Orioles organization that they were smart to invest in him. With the Orioles looking to make a World Series run, having Handley's defense available could help the team reach their full potential in 2025.