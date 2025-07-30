Cameron Brink Returns to Action Against the Las Vegas Aces
She's back! After a long year recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered as a rookie, former Stanford women's basketball star, Cameron Brink, returned to the floor on July 29 and made her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces. While she played sparingly, Brink's return was very encouraging.
Playing 14 minutes off the bench, Brink scored five points while recording three rebounds and an assist in the 89-74 loss. The Sparks, who now fall to 11-15, are 10th in the WNBA standings but are still very much alive in the playoff chase. With Brink in her ramp-up period, getting her back more on a full-time basis could provide a major spark and give Los Angeles what it needs to make the playoffs.
Normally a small forward and a power forward, the Sparks have been starting Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby this season in Brink's absence. But now, the Sparks depth just got a whole lot better, with many more lineup options opening up for them.
Tearing her ACL in a June 18, 2024 game against the Connecticut Sun, the Sparks were unable to bounce back after losing their star, finishing 8-32--their worst record in franchise history.
In 15 games as a rookie, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, showing a lot of promise despite limited action. Her strong performances prior to her injury led to her selection to be on the United States 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics and sign a deal to join the Unrivaled basketball league. However her injury forced her to miss both competitions.
But during her time with the Cardinal, Brink was a bonafide superstar. Highlighted by a national championship as a freshman in 2020-21, Brink was the marquee player for the program during her four-season stint, earning a plethora of awards including being a unanimous first-team All-American in 2024, earning two Pac-12 Player of the Year awards, three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards, among many others.
Averaging 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists during her career, her best season came during her senior year in 2023-24 when she averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Now that she is healthy once again, Brink's sole focus will be on making up for lost time and evolving into the star that the Sparks drafted her to be. And if the team can somehow sneak into the playoffs this season, it would show just how vital Brink is to their success.