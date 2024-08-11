Dodgers Acquisition Makes First Rehab Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility-man Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals at the MLB Trade Deadline, but he hasn't played a single game in the big leagues all season, and had only appeared in nine minor-league games, all in July, when he was brought in by L.A.
The former Stanford Cardinal made his long-awaited first rehab appearance with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, going 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored. He appeared in a simulated game on Thursday, and flew to Oklahoma City on Friday to begin his rehab stint, which will reportedly last about a week.
Edman is a career .265 hitter with a .319 OBP and a .727 OPS in the Majors. He's also a versatile player, winning a Gold Glove as a second base in 2021, and grading out as a great option at both shortstop and in center field the past two seasons. At short he put up +11 Outs Above Average per Statcast in 2022, and in 2023 he checked in with +5 OAA in center across just 310 2/3 innings.
Where the Dodgers end up using him when he returns will be a hot topic of discussion, but it could come down to who on the roster is still healthy. Superstar Mookie Betts is scheduled to return tomorrow against Milwaukee, but he will be moving from short to right field, which could open up plenty of playing time for Edman on the dirt. The Dodgers could also use Edman in center, where he played in his first rehab game, leaving veteran Miguel Rojas at shortstop.
Los Angeles will be making some upgrades at numerous positions over the next week or so, with the returns of Betts, Edman, and Max Muncy, who was also in the lineup on Saturday for the OKC Dodgers. The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last ten, and have seen their lead in the NL West shrink to two games over the San Diego Padres, and three over the Arizona Diamondbacks.