Edman's power surge key in Los Angeles Dodgers second-half dominance
Since joining the team at the end of July, the Los Angeles Dodgers have waited patiently for the debut of Tommy Edman, arguably their most important in-season addition, as he worked his way back from an injury that he suffered prior to the start of the 2024 campaign. Finally ready to play, Edman made both his season and Dodgers debut on August 19 and since his first game with the National League juggernauts, he has burst onto the scene as one of the team’s most reliable hitters.
Edman, who has never hit more than 13 home runs in a full 162 game season, already has six in only 28 games with Los Angeles, with all of them coming in the month of September. On September 10th and 11th, Edman hit two home runs in two consecutive games against the Chicago Cubs, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs on the 10th and going 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs on the 11th.
Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade deadline deal, the Dodgers were after Edman mainly due to his versatility, being able to play both the outfield and middle infield, his strong glove, baserunning, and ability to be a strong contact hitter. But in L.A., his power has really come out as he not only has the six homers, but he also has hit four doubles and a triple, totaling 11 extra base hits. He also possesses a .505 slugging percentage, .05 points higher than any other season of his career, with his next-best slugging percentage being a .500 back in his rookie season in 2019.
Already a dominant team, Edman’s addition has given the Dodgers an even bigger middle of the lineup spark and having officially clinched a playoff spot, Edman’s presence will become even more meaningful down the line as the team goes through the postseason with an eye towards their first World Series title since 2020.
Under contract for one more season, Edman will use the rest of this year and next to continue proving himself with the Dodgers in the hopes of getting locked up long-term and becoming an integral part of Los Angeles’ lineup for years to come.