White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
You’d probably find more of an edge betting on the weather tomorrow than on the White Sox playing the Dodgers.
The opposite ends of the baseball spectrum meet on the turf of the reigning World Series champions on Tuesday for an interleague meeting. It’s a rare instance in baseball betting where you can take the underdog on the run line for plus money.
The White Sox have shown signs of improvement, winning two of their last three series, including taking two of three from the Giants, but they remain well out of playoff contention in the American League. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been red-hot, winning six straight series and 14 of their last 19 games, most recently taking two of three on the road against the Royals.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers after an up-and-down June, but he's coming off a dominant five-inning, one-hit performance against the Rockies in his last start. Shane Smith (3-5, 3.38 ERA) starts for the White Sox and enters Tuesday’s game looking to rebound after back-to-back rough outings, in which he allowed 11 earned runs over just 6 ⅓ total innings.
Let’s find an angle that we can bet in this lopsided matchup.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (+134)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+270)
- Dodgers (-335)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-104)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
White Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Shane Smith (3-5, 3.38 ERA)
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA)
White Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 28-56
- Dodgers Record: 53-32
White Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 Runs (+260 at FanDuel)
Where is there an advantageous angle in a game where the sport’s best player faces its worst team? Instead of fading the public for the sake of being a contrarian, I’m doubling down on Ohtani and the Dodgers. Through 81 games, Ohtani leads the game with 79 runs. Batting at the top of the order, Ohtani’s .287/.388/.633 slash and 1.021 OPS will give Smith and a brutal White Sox bullpen difficulty all night.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I have to get creative with this one, so I’m taking the overly confident play of the Dodgers to lead by two or more runs by the end of the first five innings. Los Angeles has won eight of the last ten meetings with the White Sox, including four straight, and comes into this game with one of the league’s most productive offenses. Over the past 10 days, Los Angeles has posted 110 wRC+ against right-handed pitching — far outpacing a White Sox lineup that has managed only 78 wRC+ over that same stretch. Smith has unraveled lately, allowing 10 earned runs over his last two starts, and now faces the toughest lineup he’s seen all season. Yamamoto gets a favorable draw against a White Sox team that ranks among the league’s worst against right-handers. There’s not much to argue in the contrast here; take the much superior team at home for what they’re worth in the series opener.
Pick: Dodgers F5 -1.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
