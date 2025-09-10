Former Stanford Cardinal Brink, LA Sparks, Eliminated From WNBA Playoff Contention
Heading into Tuesday night's games, the Los Angeles Sparks trailed the Seattle Storm by 1.5 games in the WNBA overall standings, with the Storm holding the eighth and final spot in the playoff bracket. Seattle had just one game left to play, against the expansion Golden State Valkyries at home, while the Sparks took on the Phoenix Mercury.
For Cameron Brink and the Sparks to make the playoffs, they would need to win both of their games—each against tough foes in Phoenix and Las Vegas—while Seattle would have to also lose their lone remaining contest.
After trailing 61-53 after three, Seattle stormed back, outscoring Golden State 21-12 in the final quarter and earning a one-point victory that punched their ticket to the playoffs. Former Stanford Cardinal Nneka Ogwumike was a huge contributor for the Storm, putting up 16 points and eight rebounds, adding one steal and one block.
Future could be bright for Los Angeles
Brink and the Sparks ended up winning their game against the Mercury as well, 88-83, pushing their overall record to 21-22 with one to play on Thursday. They'll be at home facing the Aces, who have rattled off 15 straight wins heading into the playoffs, and have gone from a middle-of-the-pack team in the standings all the way to the No. 2 seed.
In 15 minutes on the floor, Brink provided four points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. While it's certainly disappointing to get so close to the playoffs and not quite make it, this has still been an impressive season for the Sparks, given that the team finished 8-32 last season.
This was also without Brink for much of the regular season, and she is still being used sparingly as she continues to recover from the ACL injury that kept her out for 13 months. Getting her back to more of a full contributor in 2026 should spell for improved fortunes next year.
While Brink will be a bigger presence on the club, the Sparks will also have some reshuffling of their roster to do this offseason, with Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and Rae Burrell all hitting free agency.
As for Ogwumike and the Storm, they currently hold the No. 8 seed, and would be set up to face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round, though if the Valkyries lose their final game on Thursday at Minnesota, then Seattle and GSV would finish with the same record after splitting four games in the regular season.
Neither team is going to come out as the favorite for their first-round matchup, with the eight seed taking on the best team in the league in Minnesota, and the No. 7 seed matching up with the Las Vegas Aces, the hottest team in the WNBA.