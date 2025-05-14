Golden State Valkyries Could be Great Fit For Recently Waived Stanford Star
With the WNBA season set to tip off in just a couple of days, the Atlanta Dream have made a roster move, waiving former Stanford Cardinal Haley Jones. Now she will be placed on waivers, where teams will have a chance to claim her. If she goes unclaimed, then she will have "cleared" waivers and become an unrestricted free agent.
Just two years ago, Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the WNBA Draft after averaging 13.5 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game with Stanford. In her two seasons with the Dream, she averaged 16.2 minutes per game while scoring 3.8 points per night, with 2.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
From year one to year two there was not a huge difference in production in her stat line, and with the Dream bringing in Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner, there would appear to be a new level of expectations for the club.
Haley Jones isn't the first Dream player to be waived this month, as she now joins guards Shyanne Sellers, Ashley Joens, and Emani Jefferson as well as forward/center Maria Gakdeng as recent departures from the Atlanta roster.
Last season the Dream finished with a 15-25 record and snuck into the playoffs with the No. 8 seed where the went on to face the eventual champions in the New York Liberty. Atlanta lost the series 2-0 after 83-69 and 91-82 defeats.
The hope for Haley Jones is that she can find a spot on a team that can utilize her in some way. The ideal approach may be in a limited role to begin with, as she works her way back up to being a starter in the league.
The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's expansion team, could be an interesting fit. The Golden State roster is still a bit of a work in progress in the team's first season, and they are in the phase of their franchise where they are looking to acquire talent. With Jones being a former No. 6 overall pick just two years ago and in possession of an elite basketball IQ, she could be a great addition to the roster.
Golden State would also be a lot closer to home. She was born in Santa Cruz, California, and went to college at Stanford, so the Valkyries could be a great fit for personal reasons as well. They should have playing time available for her as they look to build their roster for years to come, too.