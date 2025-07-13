Dream vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream are separated by just 1.5 games in the standings heading into Sunday’s matchup at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
These teams have split their first two matchups, with the Dream winning by nine at home in their last contest. Still, the Liberty are ahead of them in the standings, and New York is hoping to remain afloat while reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones is out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
The Liberty have thrived at home this season, going 8-2, and oddsmakers have set them as slight favorites in this matchup. But, can they hold off an Atlanta offense that ranks third in the league in offensive rating and has been rolling with the new core of Rhyne Howard, Allish Gray, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner?
Let’s break down this matchup, including the latest odds, best player props and my prediction.
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +4.5 (-115)
- Liberty -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dream: +160
- Liberty: -192
Total
- 166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dream vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 12-8
- Liberty record: 13-6
Dream vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Annika Soltau – out
Dream vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
While Howard’s scoring has been a bit up and down in the 2025 season, she’s taking a ton of 3-point shots, making at least three in 12 of her 19 games.
Howard averages 9.7 3-point attempts per game (a career-high) and it’s translated into her knocking down a career-high 2.9 3-pointers per game. While that’s only 30.3 percent, Howard only has two games all season where she’s attempted fewer than seven shots from deep.
With a floor like that, she’s worth a look in what should be an offensive-centric game against New York. These teams have combined for over 165 points in both of their meetings this season.
Dream vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty are 1-1 against the Dream so far this season, but they did pick up a five-point win at home.
Both of these teams have thrived at home this season (New York is 8-2), and Atlanta has struggled a bit on the road (4-5) despite a solid record overall.
With Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison expected to play in this matchup, I like New York’s chances of adding to that home record. So far this season, the Liberty have a net rating of +15.5 at home – the second-best mark in the W, while the Dream are -0.6 on the road.
Atlanta has also come back to earth a little bit against the spread, falling to 11-9 ATS this season. I still would rather back the Liberty to win outright, as they’ve been well under .500 against the spread for most of the season.
New York enters this matchup as the No. 2 team in the W in offensive, defensive and net rating while the Dream are third in offense but eighth in defense. I think that comes back to bite them on the road at Barclays Center, where the Liberty have been dominant in recent seasons.
Pick: Liberty Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)
