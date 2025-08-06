Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces-Valkyries on Wednesday)
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have a standalone matchup in the WNBA on Wednesday night, as they’ll hit the road to take on the Golden State Valkyries in a game that could have a ton of meaning in the playoff race.
Las Vegas (15-14) has a half-game lead on the Valkyries in the standings, but it has struggled on the road this season, winning just seven of 16 games.
Golden State has defied a lot of expectations as an expansion team this season, but it lost All-Star Kayla Thornton for the season due to a knee injury.
That has limited an already weak offense, and the best betting sites have the Aces set as sizable road favorites in this matchup.
Even with just one game in the W, there’s a play to make for today’s Peter’s Points. Let’s dive in.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 41-50 (-5.73 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 125-125 (-1.26 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Golden State Valkyries UNDER 76.5 Points (-115)
Golden State Valkyries UNDER 76.5 Points (-115)
These teams matched up on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Las Vegas, and the Aces picked up an easy 101-77 win.
However, Las Vegas simply hasn’t been as good on the road, posting an under .500 against the spread record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are 8-4 straight up at home and 17-11 against the spread overall this season.
So, I don’t love the idea of laying 6.5 points – a three-possession game – with the Aces.
Instead, I’m looking to the Valkyries team total, as their offense has fallen off with Thornton out for the season.
Since the All-Star break, Golden State has played six games and failed to clear this total three times. It has two games with 77 points and just one game where it easily cleared 76.5 points, scoring 86 in its first game out of the break.
Overall, the Valkyries are 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating and 10th in effective field goal percentage. They also average just 78.1 points per game, good for 11th in the W.
The Aces are far from an elite defensive team (ninth in defensive rating), but they still held the Valkyries in check in their last game. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Golden State fall short of this number on Wednesday, and if the Valkyries do win, it’ll likely be in a low-scoring affair.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.