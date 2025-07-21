Stanford Alums Shine in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
The stars were out this weekend in Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Over the weekend, the league held its annual All-Star weekend festivities, with events such as the three-point contest and the five-on-five game occurring to celebrate the W's biggest stars.
For the Stanford Cardinal, the women's basketball program was well represented, with Lexie Hull, Nneka Ogwumike and Kiki Iriafen taking part in the weekend's events.
Hull took part in the three-point contest in place of Indiana Fever teammate, Caitlin Clark, and fell short of winning-- despite finishing on a hot streak. As for Ogwumike and Iriafen, they both took part in the game and did not disappoint.
Iriafen, who was drafted fourth overall by the Washington Mystics in this year's draft, has been spectacular to begin her pro career, averaging 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists and has shown early signs of superstardom--something that Washington is in dire need of after losing Elena Delle Donne to retirement.
Earning a spot on Team Clark for the All-Star game, Iriafen did not start, but played 23 minutes and had a 17 point, 10 rebound double-double.
Despite her strong game, Iriafen and Team Clark were unable to do enough to take home the win, losing 151-131 to Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx star, Napheesa Collier.
This season was supposed to be a major rebuilding campaign for the Mystics, who are looking to find a new identity as a result of Delle Donne's retirement. But with the fast rise of Iriafen, as well as third overall pick Sonia Citron, the Mystics have surprised a lot of people and are currently sitting at 11-11 and are still very much alive in the playoff chase.
Ogwumike, who earned her 10th All-Star appearance as a member of Team Collier, continued to prove that despite nearing the end of her career at age 35, she still has plenty left in the tank. Starting at center for Team Collier and playing 19 minutes, Ogwumike scored 16 points and recorded three assists and seven rebounds, playing a major role in the win.
Averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists and a big reason why the Storm are fourth in the league with a 14-9 record, Ogwumike's selection was a no-brainer.
Both Iriafen and Ogwumike put together strong careers while at Stanford. Playing under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer, Ogwumike was arguably the face of a program that went to four straight Final Fours 2009-12, finishing as the NCAA Tournament runners-up in 2010.
In four seasons at Stanford, Ogwumike averaged 17.2 points, 1.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds, with her best season coming as a senior when she averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds through 36 games.
Iriafen played for the program from 2021-24 and helped the program to a Final Four appearance as a freshman. After VanDerveer retired following the 2023-24 season, and with Stanford entering a major rebuild, Iriafen put her name in the portal and opted to transfer to USC for her final college season, guiding the Trojans to an Elite Eight appearance while averaging 18.0 points per game in the process.