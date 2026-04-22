Stanford football is loading up. In the midst of spring practice in preparation for the 2026 season, the Cardinal are still making sure that they are thinking about the future, eager to build a sustainable winning culture and return to being the team they were in the 2000s and 2010s.

This week, the Cardinal made a huge addition to their 2027 recruiting class, who they hope sets the tone for that sustainable success by adding 6-foot-7, 335 pound offensive lineman, Ben Lowther.

A three-star offensive lineman from Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, Lowther adds immense size and athleticism to the Cardinal's offensive line, manning the left tackle spot for Centennial.

Helping the Coyotes finish 9-5 overall in 2025, the team's leading rusher ran for nearly 1,200 yards in 14 games while the starting quarterback threw for over 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns. Stanford could use some of that protection to get their offense humming in the near future.

While Lowther is still entering his senior season in high school, his college interest started very early on, receiving around a dozen offers from high-profile football programs including Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Stanford.

A strong student in the classroom, Lowther chose Stanford to get the best of both worlds-- Power Four football and a world class education.

Lowther is the first commit for Stanford's class of 2027. Still in the early stages, the Cardinal are hard at work on assembling their class, but signing Lowther is a strong start and could set the tone for how strong the rest of that class ends up being when the dust settles.

In the first season under first year head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal are in a new era and are ready to prove that they have what it takes to compete in a loaded ACC.

Finishing 4-8 last season, a one game improvement from the previous four seasons, the Cardinal have an urgency to win now more than ever. After missing a bowl game for the last seven years, the Cardinal have a lot to prove about the progress they've made.

The Cardinal finish spring practice this week, and while team workouts will still occur, official practices will not take place again until training camp, where full preparation for the 2026 season will begin. Stanford plays its first game of the '26 season on Aug. 29 against Hawaii at Stanford Stadium.

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