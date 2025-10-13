Ex-Stanford Star Could Be Playing Himself Off LA Rams Roster
He was drafted to provide stability and be the future of the kicker position for the Los Angeles Rams. After all, the Rams were coming off of a season in which they experienced major kicking issues before drafting former Stanford kicker, Joshua Karty, in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. And after a strong rookie year, it looked like the Rams finally found their guy.
But things have been vastly different in his sophomore season, even with the Rams still in prime position to make a run in the NFC West. Karty, who finished last season converting on 85% of his field goal attempts and 88% of his PAT attempts, has only gone 71% on field goals so far this season (10-of-14), with a very rough game in his last outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
Despite the Rams winning 17-3 against a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, Karty raised even more questions about his job security, missing a key 26-yard field goal early in the game—the second straight game that he has missed on a big field goal.
The one against the Niners was a little more excusable, given that it was an attempt over 50 yards, but it was a 26-23 loss to a key divisional opponent, which made it sting more.
And after the game on Sunday against Ravens, Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered a blunt response about his kicker when asked about the miss, signaling that the second year pro could be on thin ice in the City of Angels.
Sean McVay on Karty's Struggles
"I thought the protection was good; we gotta make the kick," McVay said. "We ended up missing the kick and ended up hitting the second one not very clean right there. The snap felt like it was a little bit high."
Karty's missed kick was a big one, but luckily for him, it was not as detrimental of a miss as the ones he had in week five against the San Francisco 49ers. Missing a field goal and an extra point, the four points left of the board proved to be the difference as the Rams fell 26-23 in overtime, and giving the 49ers a commanding lead in the NFC West.
The Rams invested a lot in Karty, using a draft pick on him to be the team's long-term kicker, and while getting rid of him this season may seem premature, the Rams history with kicking issues could force the team to make a change.
Nearing the final years of quarterback Matthew Stafford's career, the Rams are looking to add one more Super Bowl title to their trophy cabinet before Stafford retires, and if kicking keeps costing them games, McVay and company will have no issues making a change. But if the Rams part with Karty, they'd lose a key weapon on kickoffs.
Known for a knuckleball style kickoff, where the ball leaves the tee with minimal spin, Karty's kickoffs are very hard to return and have caused teams to either fumble or start each possession pinned back in their own territory. But getting points is more important than kickoffs, and if McVay's comments are any indication, Karty will need to kick better or the Rams will go in a new direction.