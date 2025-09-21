Rams’ Tricky New Kickoff Move Gave the Eagles Fits, and Every Team Should Do It
Every now and then an NFL team will come up with something new in its game plan that will be immediately copied by everyone else in the league. That might happen again after Sunday's action when the rest of the league gets a chance to see what the Rams have been doing against the Eagles.
What's wild about this new move by the Rams is that it's their kicker that could have everyone making changes in what is usually a forgettable moment in NFL games.
Joshua Karty, who is in his second year in the league, has become a master of the knuckleball. All day long on kickoffs he has been sending balls down the field with very little spin that have been causing fits for Philadelphia's returners, who have been trying their best to corral these kicks that are not only tough to catch in the air, but also very difficult to field after they take a bounce off the turf.
Look at this collection of kicks by Karty:
With the new kickoff rules, Karty's knuckleballs make it very difficult for the opposing team to not only field them, but then to pick up any significant yards after they are finally able to get possession of the ball.
Every kicker should try to mimic what Karty and the Rams have been able to do on Sunday.
