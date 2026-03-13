Five Stanford Cardinal Who Must Take a Step Forward in Spring Ball

Stanford football is hungry. Finishing 4-8 in 2025, the Cardinal once again ended a season with a losing record and failed to qualify for a bowl game, stretching that streak to seven straight seasons.

Entering 2026 with a whole new regime in head coach Tavita Pritchard, as well as a new staff to help set the tone, the Cardinal are ready to compete in the ACC and prove that they have what it takes to not only make a bowl game, but return to the national spotlight.

But if the Cardinal wish to see any success this year, it will take everyone to step up and deliver. Before long, the Cardinal will fully begin preparing for the fall with spring practice, where the program will get their first chance to see this year's team in action.

And for the coaching staff, it is a good opportunity to see what they have to work with and who they can heavily rely upon this season. Several players will be vital in 2026, but some players will need to step up more than others if the Cardinal want to surprise the world this fall.

Here are five Cardinal players who must take a step forward in spring practice this season.

DB Jay Green

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jay Green (center) reaches for a ball fumbled by Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (not shown) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Entering his third season with the Cardinal program, the former Washington transfer will be a leader on the defensive side of the ball this year.

Being someone who has experience in high leverage situations, the Cardinal defense under new defensive coordinator Kris Richard will look a lot different, but if Green up his game a little closer to his ceiling of play, then Stanford's defensive back room could be one to keep an eye out for.

Green entered his first season on The Farm as a starter, but an injury forced him to miss a majority of the 2024 campaign. Last year, Green returned healthy and put together his best season of college football, finishing with 38 total tackles, six passes defended and a touchdown scored on a fumble recovery in Stanford's win over Cal.

Showing that he can be a superstar when needed, Richard will want Green to play a big role on the defense this year. If he has a good spring practice and training camp, it will be a good sight to see for Stanford.

DB Brandon Nicholson

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Jordan McDonald (right) carries the ball against Stanford Cardinal cornerback Brandon Nicholson (9) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Nicholson earned a considerable amount of playing time, but was used more as a depth piece. But last season, Nicholson was forced to step up in large part because of an injury to star cornerback Collin Wright, and showed why the Cardinal made a hard push to land him during his recruitment.

Finishing 2025 with 27 total tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions and a sack, Nicholson's play was very encouraging and provided a sense of confidence that the team would be fine even without Wright.

But things are different in 2026. Wright is now bound for the NFL, leaving Nicholson as the presumed star of the room. And over the last couple of seasons, defending the pass has been a major issue for the Cardinal, with opposing offenses known for generating a lot of yards through the air against them.

Nicholson has a big opportunity to not only put his name firmly on the map in college football but also fill the void left by Wright's departure. 2026 will be a big year for him, and if he can earn the starting job in spring practice, it will put Stanford ahead in a lot of ways going into the season.

TE Benji Blackburn

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benji Blackburn (88) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For the last few years, Sam Roush has run the tight end room, developing a reputation of being a ferocious blocker as well as a strong pass catcher. Blackburn, a former four-star recruit, spent his first two seasons on The Farm as Roush's backup, but earned a good amount of playing time in two tight end formations. Now that Roush is NFL bound though, all eyes turn to Blackburn.

Last season, Blackburn caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, providing an extra weapon for the quarterbacks. His size is also what makes him so tough to go against, with his six-foot-six, 260 pound frame essentially giving the Cardinal another lineman.

Blackburn is the presumed replacement for Roush heading into the season, and if he continues on his upward trajectory, the drop-off in play at the tight end position will be slim to none, and could add an extra layer for the Cardinal's offense.

OL Kahlil House

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Kahlil House (58) blocks Boston College Eagles defensive end Clive Wilson Jr. (95) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stanford's offense has struggled to be a force in recent seasons, with inconsistent line play and injuries being a big reason for that. But House, who was only one of two linemen to start all 12 games for Stanford last season, is an exception.

The team's right tackle last season, House ranked ninth in the ACC in snaps. And while he struggled considerably as a freshman, earning a PFF grade under 50, he improved as a sophomore and was a big reason why Stanford's passing game improved down the stretch.

This year, the Cardinal will have a new quarterback under center while being lead by an elite quarterback developer in Pritchard, putting a lot more pressure on the offensive line to improve in oder to see better results. And with House being one of the most experienced players on the line, he will be looked at to lead the unit and improve the standards.

QB Davis Warren

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) drops back to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The biggest transfer portal pickup for Stanford in terms of name value, Warren comes to The Farm as the presumed starter under center, and will use his final season of eligibility to show that he belongs at the next level. But more than that, Warren will look to bring stability to a position that has been a glaring issue for the Cardinal for the last few years.

Michigan's starting quarterback in 2024, Warren comes to Stanford with a lot of experience but with a tall task of helping the Cardinal's offense become one of the best in the ACC.

Taking a medical redshirt last season, Warren's lone season as a starter in 2024 showed promise, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards. While he threw seven touchdowns to nine interceptions, he is a proven winner, going 6-3 as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

If Warren can win games for Stanford and take them to a bowl game, it not only sets the Cardinal up for a very successful future, but it also can be a major help in the development of the other quarterbacks on Stanford's roster.

For more comprehensive Stanford coverage, follow us on X, @StanfordOnSI or head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like!