Former Indianapolis Colts Coach Could be a Candidate for Stanford Job
Stanford football is once again entering a new era. After allegations involving a toxic workplace environment came to light, Stanford football general manager, Andrew Luck, made the decision on Tuesday to fire head coach Troy Taylor, signaling the start of a new era on The Farm. But with the Cardinal in urgent need to find success, the next hire will be pivotal.
Chuck Pagano, the longtime head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, comes to mind as a potential candidate. Coaching for the Colts while Luck was the quarterback, the two have a strong relationship that has been maintained well into Luck's retirement.
The prior relationship that the two were able to build could make Pagano a viable candidate to take over the head job on The Farm.
While primarily spending his coaching career in the NFL ranks, with his most recent college role being the defensive coordinator of North Carolina in 2007, Pagano has experience and knowledge of the college game.
In today's era, the college game is much different than it used to be, but for someone who has gotten a taste of being a high-ranking assistant, the opportunity to actually lead a college program could make sense.
As a head coach, Pagano experienced immense success during his time in Indianapolis, leading the Colts to three straight 11-5 finishes in his first three seasons, culminating in an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014.
Overall in six seasons, Pagano finished 53-43 and only had one losing season, 2017-- the same season in which Luck was injured and did not play in a single game. Currently, Pagano serves as the senior secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens, his first coaching job since the 2020 season.
An elite defensive mind, Pagano could bring a new mentality to Stanford football. Historically an offensive program, with many NFL stars such as Luck, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback John Elway and tight end Zach Ertz among others coming out of the school, Pagano could evolve a more defense-first mindset, bringing a fresh new perspective to how the program plays.
In the modern era of college football, and football in general, even with offense still being a big aspect, defense is what many attribute to championship wins.
Firing Taylor means that Luck and staff are not afraid to make changes, even in the most crucial of times, if it means an improved culture. With the reputation of being a strong leader, a proven winner, and a strong football mind, the Stanford job may very well have Pagano's name written all over it.
With spring practice beginning in a matter of days and the prep for the fall season kicking into high gear, an interim coach may be appointed for the upcoming season, but in terms of the long-term future of the program, it will be interesting to see which direction the Cardinal decide to go.