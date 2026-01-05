NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Christian McCaffrey Favored Over Trevor Lawrence
There are some intriguing contenders for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award this season, but San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has taken the top spot in the market, sitting at -700 following the conclusion of the regular season.
CMC came back from multiple Achilles issues that derailed his 2024 season, and he appeared in every game this season for the 49ers, nearly putting up 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.
Still, there are some viable contenders behind McCaffrey in the latest odds, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who returned from missing the end of last season to put together the best campaign of his career.
The Jaguars won the AFC South as a result, and Lawrence is third in the latest odds to win the league’s MVP.
Here’s a look at the odds for the Comeback Player of the Year at the end of the 2025 regular season.
2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
- Christian McCaffrey: -700
- Trevor Lawrence: +500
- Dak Prescott: +3500
- Aidan Hutchinson: +4000
- Philip Rivers: +6000
- Stefon Diggs: +10000
Christian McCaffrey Completes Impressive Comeback Season
McCaffrey’s comeback this season was pretty extraordinary, considering the fact that he was dealing with lower-body issues that kept him out for most of the 2024 season. Not only did the star running back stay healthy, but he carried an offense that lost George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk for parts – if not all – of the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at CMC’s numbers, as he finished less than 100 receiving yards shy of a 1,000-yard campaign both on the ground and through the air.
- Rushing: 311 carries for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns (3.9 YPC)
- Receiving: 102 catches for 924 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns
The 49ers finished with the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but they had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in Week 18 before losing to Seattle.
McCaffrey has one of the biggest workloads week to week in the NFL, touching the ball over 400 times while combining for over 2,000 yards of offense. It would be pretty shocking to see him fall short to win this award, especially since there were questions about his ability to handle a normal workload entering the 2025 season.
Trevor Lawrence Comes Back With Best Season of Career
A shoulder injury cost Trevor Lawrence a large chunk of the 2024 season, but he bounced back in a big way in 2025, leading Jacksonville to one of its best seasons in recent memory.
The Jaguars quarterback threw for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Jaguars on an eight-game winning streak to close out the season and capture the AFC South title.
Lawrence has been a different version of himself in Liam Coen’s offense, and he deserves consideration in this market considering how big of a turnaround he’s had as a player. However, when it comes to the injury aspect, there’s no doubt that CMC overcame a more significant issue from last season to become an impact player in 2025.
Dak Prescott Third in NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Dak Prescott is a distant third in the Comeback Player of the Year odds after he missed the end of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury.
Prescott nearly led the league in passing yards, but his case for this award is hurt by Dallas finishing under .500 and missing the playoffs.
Still, Dak deserves consideration in this market, as he kept Dallas competitive all season after it struggled without him in 2024 and had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2025.
