NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Favored Over Puka Nacua
The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award is an intriguing one considering all of the great individual performances this season, but oddsmakers clearly believe that one player stands out above the rest.
Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has long been the favorite in this market, and he stays in that spot ahead of the playoffs. JSN finished the season averaging over 100 receiving yards per game, and he’s -3000 in the latest odds while Puka Nacua (+1200) is the only player that appears to be within striking distance in the eyes of Vegas.
There are a couple of viable running back candidates as well, so let’s take a look at the top four players to win this award, even with JSN likely running away with his first-ever OPOY.
2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -3000
- Puka Nacua: +1200
- Christian McCaffrey: +7500
- Bijan Robinson: +7500
- Drake Maye: +10000
- Jonathan Taylor: +20000
- James Cook: +20000
- Josh Allen: +25000
- Matthew Stafford: +30000
- Derrick Henry: +40000
- George Pickens: +80000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +80000
- Saquon Barkley: +100000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Heavily Favored to Win OPOY
Smith-Njigba has been the favorite in this market for several weeks, especially with Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown pace falling off as the season went on.
The Seahawks receiver had 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 scores in the regular season, averaging over 100 yards per game while finishing with at least 72 receiving yards in 16 of his 17 appearances.
That’s an insane mark of consistency, and JSN was a massive reason why the Seahawks finished with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It would be pretty shocking to see this award go to anyone else.
Puka Nacua Has Intriguing OPOY Case
Nacua made a serious push for this award late in the 2025 season, putting up 225 receiving yards in Week 16 while scoring four times over the final four weeks.
He finished the season with 129 catches for 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing just shy of JSN in the yardage department even though he played in one fewer game (Nacua missed the Rams win over Jacksonville with an ankle injury earlier in the season).
I think there’s a real case for Nacua, who was the No. 1 option for Matthew Stafford, who may win the league’s MVP award.
However, the betting market clearly views him as a long shot compared to JSN based on their current odds.
Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson Are Long Shots for OPOY
Both Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson put together insane all-purpose yardage in the 2025 regular season, but oddsmakers aren’t giving them a real shot in this market, setting them both at +7500.
Here’s a look at each of their numbers:
Rushing
- CMC: 311 carries for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns (3.9 YPC)
- Bijan: 287 carries for 1,478 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns (5.2 YPC)
Receiving
- CMC: 102 catches for 924 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns
- Bijan: 79 catches for 820 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns
Both players put together huge seasons, but Robinson’s team failed to make the playoffs while CMC struggled with his efficiency as a runner with San Francisco down Brock Purdy early on in the 2025 season.
It seems like JSN has had this award locked up for several weeks.
