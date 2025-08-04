Expect Tiger Bachmeier to be Set Loose at BYU This Season
Soon, it will be time for the Stanford Cardinal to take the field for the first time in 2025. With training camp well underway and the program deep in preparations for a Week Zero matchup against Hawaii, the Cardinal's quest to return to national prominence will soon commence. But, the team will take the field without a familiar face, wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, who transferred to BYU this offseason.
From the looks of things, it appears that Bachmeier making the move to Provo is paying off already. Reportedly putting together a very strong and promising fall camp, the junior from Murrieta is in line for a very big role this season; one that could see him become one of BYU's core offensive weapons.
Originally leaving Stanford so that he could join his brother Bear, who left Stanford in the middle of spring practice to sign with BYU, Tiger has grasped head coach Kalani Sitake's system rather quickly and has impressed the coach to the point where Sitake can't stop raving about his new addition.
"Bear and Tiger Bachmeier transferring in from Stanford," Sitake said about the brothers. "Bear has the ability to get in there and show off early. Tiger was one of the best receivers on that team. To have him be a veteran with us, he’s impressive. Both brothers are extremely intelligent and have great football IQ. They’re here on campus working hard and they’re going to be a real pleasure to have in our program."
Offensive coordinator, Aaron Roderick, seconded that sentiment, believing that Tiger will become a very important player on the team who will not only elevate the players around him, but provide whoever the quarterback is with a very good safety net who can make any play.
"[Tiger is] doing a great job," Roderick said. "Tiger is going to play for us a lot. He's a good player...he'll be an important player on this team."
Committing to Stanford in 2023 over offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Cal, Bachmeier was a productive player for the Cardinal right out of the gate. As a true freshman in 2023, Bachmeier caught 36 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns, flashing signs of potential that he could form a dominant duo with Elic Ayomanor.
He led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman that season. But as a sophomore, his production dipped, totaling only 10 catches for 67 yards and was unable to find the end zone as a wide receiver. He did return a punt for a touchdown early on in 2024, however.
A very athletic and physical player, Bachmeier is very good after the catch and is also known for his ability to win battles on contested catches. While he joins a very talented receiver room, Bachmeier's experience should give him a major advantage, with the Cougars lacking experienced players at that position.
Add that with the possibility that Bear may start, which would help the chemistry that Tiger has with his quarterback, and Tiger could be in for a monster season in Provo.