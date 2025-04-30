Stanford Football Loses Another Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal
The transfer portal strikes again for Stanford football. The Cardinal have already lost a handful of players to the portal between last season and this season, including during the time after head coach Troy Taylor was fired. And on Monday, the Cardinal got more portal news during the official spring window as it was announced that wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier would enter.
Bachmeier, a former three-star recruit coming out of Murrieta Valley, chose Stanford over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and California, among others and proceeded to play two seasons for the Cardinal. As a freshman in 2023, Bachmeier earned a big role almost immediately, finishing the season with 36 catches for 409 yards and two touchdowns.
But as a sophomore, due to the emergence of a multitude of guys including Emmett Mosley V and the continued star power of Elic Ayomanor, Bachmeier took a major step back, catching only 10 passes for 67 yards without scoring.
This season was initially looking like it would be a big turnaround year for the former Murrieta star. With his brother, Bear Bachmeier, initially signing with the Cardinal and enrolling at Stanford, Bachmeier was preparing to play with his brother and focus on having a breakout season.
But with Taylor getting fired and the program bringing in Frank Reich for a season, uncertainty started to loom over the program. And while Bear was at one point in consideration to earn the starting quarterback job, the strong performances of Elijah Brown, Myles Jackson and the other quarterbacks in spring ball made things tough.
As a result, Bear opted to enter the portal in order to find a place where he could potentially start. And with the Cardinal also signing a handful of transfers at wide receiver that would have forced Tiger to fight for a starting role and a strong desire to try and play with his brother, he too opted to enter the portal and look for a fresh start.
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Bachmeier brings good size to the wide receiver position. While he is considered more of a slot guy, he has the ability to play on the outside when needed, and could give another program a major boost. Deployed as a return specialist at Stanford as well, even returning a punt for a touchdown against Cal Poly last season, Bachmeier has shown that he has immense versatility.
Bachmeier's departure continues to show just how much different Stanford's roster will look in 2025, especially at wide receiver. Last season, Cardinal wide receivers combined for 151 receptions, with Ayomanor (63) and Mosley V (48) being the program's top two pass catchers.
But heading into this season, after all of the portal activity and Ayomanor landing in with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft, only one catch out of the 151 receiver receptions will return.
Even through all of the roster turnover, the Cardinal have continued to stay resilient and have stayed focused both on development and improving on their 3-9 from a season ago. Reich, who brings extensive NFL experience, will look to be a catalyst for pushing the program in the right direction as it looks to find a long term replacement who can return them to the national spotlight.