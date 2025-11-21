Getting to Know Cal Before the Big Game at Stanford
This weekend is the biggest game of the year for the Stanford Cardinal as they take on their fierce rivals, Cal. This year, the Bears take the trip down to Palo Alto.
This rivalry is one of the most intense matchups in college football, with Stanford leading the all-time series 65-51. The Cardinal took nine in a row from 2010 to 2018, but since then Cal has won five of six, including four in a row. But this year is Stanford’s to get back on track.
The Cardinal have had about as average of a season as they could have expected. They lost all six of their games on the road, including embarrassing defeats to Hawaii and North Carolina, where they could have come away with victories. They've also won three of four at home. Their biggest win of the year came against Florida State on Homecoming.
Cal, on the other hand, has had a more successful season. They have beaten Minnesota, North Carolina, and most notably, Louisville on the road last week. The Bears are hot, but even at 6-4, their season has been far from spectacular. Painful losses to Duke, Virginia Tech and San Diego State show that the Bears are certainly beatable.
The Bears are led by quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, who has had an incredible true freshman season. The star had 2,518 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions this season, but his great play has gone further than stats.
Going into the season, many thought the Bears’ run game would be non-existent, due to so many transfers out. But they got Kendrick Raphael from NC State, who has worked out perfectly. He has gone for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bears this season.
The majority of Cal’s receiving game revolves around Jacob DeJesus, who has 699 yards and 4 touchdowns. Trond Grizzel helps as well with 565 yards and a score.
On defense, Cal is led by Cade Uluave, who has recorded 81 tackles this season. He is listed as probable for Saturday after missing the team's last game at Louisville. But outside of their star, it doesn’t look great. Cal has struggled defensively this season, especially against San Diego State and Duke, and Stanford could be the next team to pounce.
The Big Game this weekend is about to be fantastic, with both team’s star linebacker rooms holding it down. Both teams are great at forcing turnovers, and both have quarterbacks that have turned the ball over more than average. It’s likely to be a defensive battle, and it surely will be a close one in Palo Alto.