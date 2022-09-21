How potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far

With news coming out about both the Pac-12's media rights plan and also their calendar when it comes to expansion, it feels necessary to check in on how the expansion candidates are doing.

Despite reports about comments made by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff that indicated the Pac-12 isn't thinking about expansion at the moment, there is just no way that is true. I firmly believe that is just a front to not reveal any plans in order to prevent conferences like the Big 12 from making a quicker move.

Like Pac-12 insider John Canzano and myself have both speculated and identified, there about six schools that the Pac-12 is realistically looking at to add in the future. Even despite Kliavkoff's comments, there is just no way that the conference can survive with 10 teams.

Regardless, since all of the schools are currently in a Group of Five conference at the moment, I thought it would be interesting to check in to see how they have done through the first three weeks. Again, because a lot of people seem to forget this aspect of expansion, wins and losses do not always equate to whether or not a team would be a good addition. Ideally the school resides in a valuable market and is competitive, but don't be surprised when a couple of the school are not perennial powerhouses. This is just to check in!

Let's take a look at how the potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far.