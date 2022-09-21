Skip to main content

How potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far

The realignment rumors are beginning to run rampant again
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With news coming out about both the Pac-12's media rights plan and also their calendar when it comes to expansion, it feels necessary to check in on how the expansion candidates are doing. 

Despite reports about comments made by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff that indicated the Pac-12 isn't thinking about expansion at the moment, there is just no way that is true. I firmly believe that is just a front to not reveal any plans in order to prevent conferences like the Big 12  from making a quicker move. 

Like Pac-12 insider John Canzano and myself have both speculated and identified, there about six schools that the Pac-12 is realistically looking at to add in the future. Even despite Kliavkoff's comments, there is just no way that the conference can survive with 10 teams. 

Regardless, since all of the schools are currently in a Group of Five conference at the moment, I thought it would be interesting to check in to see how they have done through the first three weeks. Again, because a lot of people seem to forget this aspect of expansion, wins and losses do not always equate to whether or not a team would be a good addition. Ideally the school resides in a valuable market and is competitive, but don't be surprised when a couple of the school are not perennial powerhouses. This is just to check in!

Let's take a look at how the potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far.

San Diego State (1-2)

San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17

Wins against: Idaho State 

Losses against: Arizona (18) and No. 14 Utah (28)

Total offense rank: No. 116 

Total defense rank: No. 92 

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 95

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 5.5

A down first couple weeks for the Aztecs as they are usually a team that fares well against any conference opponent, but are clearly not the same team from a year ago. This program will likely turn it around, and they also give the Pac-12 access to the Southern California market which they lose with UCLA and USC leaving. 

SMU (2-1)

Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Toby Ndukwe (38) pops a champagne bottle to release confetti after a turnover during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Wins against: UNT and Lamar 

Losses against: Maryland (7)

Total offense rank: No. 12

Total defense rank: No. 74

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 41

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.5

The Mustangs continue to look like one of the best Group of Five teams, and easily could have won that game against Maryland. They again are home to one of the most prolific passing offenses, and while the Dallas area isn't close in proximity to the rest of the conference, it would give Pac-12 schools a direct line to the recruiting hot bed that is Texas.

UNLV (2-1)

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez leads the Rebels onto the field to face Nevada at MacKay Stadium.

Wins against: Idaho State and UNT 

Losses against: Cal (6)

Total offense rank: No. 30

Total defense rank: No. 68

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 91

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.1

UNLV is typically a team that people nag about not being competitive when they are mentioned in realignment, but the Rebels appear to have found something this season. They nearly beat Cal, and have finally found consistency at quarterback. The Las Vegas market also offers a ton of potential. They have always been a team that resides in a good market, and would be considered a plus if they compete. Now, it looks like they may be on their way to competing. 

Fresno State (1-2)

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Wins against: Cal Poly

Losses against: Oregon State (3) and USC (28)

Total offense rank: No. 25

Total defense rank: No. 96

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 69

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.8

While the valley maybe isn't the most attractive market, Fresno State has consistently been a very good team. The loss to Oregon State hurt because they had it all but won until the final seconds, and USC is just a tough team to beat this year. They would be more of competitive boost rather than a market boost for the conference. 

Boise State (2-1)

Boise State Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore (left) and running back Doug Martin celebrate with the game trophy following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Boise State defeated Arizona State 56-24.

Wins against: New Mexico and UT Martin 

Losses against: Oregon State (17)

Total offense rank: No. 107

Total defense rank: No. 12

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 53

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 9.2

Another program with a not so attractive market that would provide a competitive boost. Boise State had an uncharacteristically bad game against Oregon State, but ESPN's FPI is still confident in them. They have always been viewed as one of the teams from the Group of Five that would be the next one to make the jump. 

Houston (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) passes against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium.

Wins against: UTSA

Losses against: Texas Tech (3) and Kansas (18)

Total offense rank: No. 87

Total defense rank: No. 118

ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 62

ESPN FPI win total prediction: 6.7

Yes, we are all aware they are apart of the future Big 12, but until they officially are a member there is always a slight chance. If the Pac-12 does go the Texas route, having two schools from the state would help even more. Houston appears to be struggling more than most people thought, but still are a competitive program. 

 

In This Article (4)

Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs
SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs
Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs

