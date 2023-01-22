One player that each Pac-12 team wishes they didn't lose ahead of the 2023 season
The college football season feels like forever ago and it has only been a week or so. That doesn't mean that fans aren't thinking about how next season will go for their favorite team, and also means that they still have a long time to sulk about the departure of a key player.
It happens every season and has especially become more common with the implementation of the transfer portal, players leaving a program after the seasons end. Whether they are leaving to pursue an NFL career, their eligibility has run out, or they have decided to take their talents elsewhere there are a handful of players from every program in the country where the fans, coaches, and players alike wish they didn't lose.
The Pac-12 is a talent rich conference, which means there are a lot of players that have pro opportunities, but it also means there are more players susceptible to being poached. I compiled a list of every Pac-12 school and the player that they wish they didn't lose this off-season.
Colorado: Casey Roddick, OL
Transfer Destination: Florida State
Stanford: Tanner McKee, QB
Declared for NFL Draft
Arizona State: Daniyel Ngata, RB
Transfer Destination: Washigton
Cal: J.Michael Sturdivant, WR
Transfer Destination: UCLA
Arizona: Dorian Singer, WR
Transfer Destination: USC
Washington State: Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Transfer Destination: Miami
UCLA: Zach Charbonnet, RB
Declared for NFL Draft
Oregon State: Omar Speights
Transfer Destination: LSU
Utah: Dalton Kincaid, TE
Declared for NFL Draft
Oregon: Noah Sewell, LB
Declared for NFL Draft
Washington: Jeremiah Martin, DL
Declared for NFL Draft
USC: Jordan Addison, WR
Declared for NFL Draft