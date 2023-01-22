Skip to main content

One player that each Pac-12 team wishes they didn't lose ahead of the 2023 season

Players leaving for the portal and the NFL Draft is common but it doesn't mean they won't be missed
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The college football season feels like forever ago and it has only been a week or so. That doesn't mean that fans aren't thinking about how next season will go for their favorite team, and also means that they still have a long time to sulk about the departure of a key player. 

It happens every season and has especially become more common with the implementation of the transfer portal, players leaving a program after the seasons end. Whether they are leaving to pursue an NFL career, their eligibility has run out, or they have decided to take their talents elsewhere there are a handful of players from every program in the country where the fans, coaches, and players alike wish they didn't lose.

The Pac-12 is a talent rich conference, which means there are a lot of players that have pro opportunities, but it also means there are more players susceptible to being poached. I compiled a list of every Pac-12 school and the player that they wish they didn't lose this off-season.

Colorado: Casey Roddick, OL

Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick (70) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

Transfer Destination: Florida State 

Stanford: Tanner McKee, QB

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium

Declared for NFL Draft 

Arizona State: Daniyel Ngata, RB

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) runs past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas (19) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Football Asu Osu Fb Oregon State At Arizona State

Transfer Destination: Washigton 

Cal: J.Michael Sturdivant, WR

California wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (5) chases him during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs California

Transfer Destination: UCLA 

Arizona: Dorian Singer, WR

Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) makes a touchdown catch against USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) during the first half at Arizona Stadium.

Transfer Destination: USC 

Washington State: Francisco Mauigoa, LB

Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) is stopped on the return by Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Transfer Destination: Miami 

UCLA: Zach Charbonnet, RB

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

Declared for NFL Draft 

Oregon State: Omar Speights

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles from Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights (1) during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 2007

Transfer Destination: LSU 

Utah: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

Declared for NFL Draft 

Oregon: Noah Sewell, LB

Oregon's Noah Sewell lets out a yell as the Ducks hang on to defeat Utah during the final home game this season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

Declared for NFL Draft 

Washington: Jeremiah Martin, DL

Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jeremiah Martin (3) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Declared for NFL Draft 

USC: Jordan Addison, WR

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium

Declared for NFL Draft 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium
Football

One player that each Pac-12 team wishes they didn't lose ahead of the 2023 season

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

The Pac-12's best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Every Pac-12 team's biggest question ahead of the 2023 season

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford offers defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford offers 2024 four-star corner Kenneth Woseley II

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal bench celebrates a 3-point basket against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Maples Pavilion.
Football

Stanford hoops nabs their first Pac-12 win of the year over Oregon State

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Jason Garrett cites NIL and transfer portal obstacles as reason he backed out of consideration for Stanford job

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford viewed as the favorite to land four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a

By Kevin Borba