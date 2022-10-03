Predicting the outcome of Stanford's final eight games

We have had four weeks of Cardinal football to evaluate, and it has led me to reassess my initial prediction prior to the season.

Prior to the season, I predict that Stanford would finish the season 6-6, which of course would be good enough to earn them a spot in a bowl game. However, based on their first four games I do not think my initial prediction will come to fruition.

Everything in the offseason pointed towards an improved team, the offense is veteran heavy and talented, the defense switched schemes to play to their strengths, and the team was as healthy as it has been in years. I knew the strength of their schedule which currently ranks as one of the nation's toughest would be a major factor, but after watching Stanford play against some of the conference's best teams it is clear that this Cardinal team is not where they need to be.

For starters, the offense gives the ball away far too often, ranking T-No. 3 in the country with turnovers lost. At first it seemed like it would be a fluke thing that just happened against Colgate because of first game jitters, but the turnovers have persisted each and every week. The offensive scheme just hasn't worked this season, even with the addition of a new mesh look. The offensive line cannot hold up long enough for the plays to develop, and recent injuries won't help.

The defense on the other hand we knew would be an issue, but they have actually shown flashes of improvement. The only issue with their improvement is the fact that it is typically not until the second half when they are trailing. They still cannot generate a consistent pass rush, stop the run, and the secondary is susceptible to giving up big plays.

The team as a whole struggles to build off momentum, and just have not found a groove yet, as explained by David Shaw when he spoke to the media after the loss to Oregon.

Let's take a look at my updates schedule prediction.